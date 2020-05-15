Support Connection Earns GuideStar’s Highest Seal of Transparency

Yorktown-based Support Connection, Inc. has announced it has earned the 2020 Platinum Seal of Transparency, the highest level of recognition offered by GuideStar, a service of Candid. By sharing metrics that highlight progress Support Connection is making toward its mission, the organization is helping donors move beyond simplistic ways of nonprofit evaluation such as overhead ratios.

By updating its GuideStar Nonprofit Profile to the Platinum level, Support Connection can now easily share a wealth of up-to-date organizational metrics with its supporters as well as GuideStar’s immense online audience, which includes donors, grant makers, its peers, and the media.

To reach the Platinum level, Support Connection added extensive information to its Nonprofit Profile on GuideStar: basic contact and organizational information; in-depth financial information; qualitative information about goals, strategies, and capabilities; and quantitative information about results and progress toward its mission.

By taking the time to provide this information, Support Connection has demonstrated its commitment to transparency and to giving donors and funders meaningful data to evaluate nonprofit performance.

Support Connection, Inc. is a 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit organization that provides free, confidential support services and programs to people affected by breast and ovarian cancer. Founded in 1996, Support Connection is based in Yorktown, but through its toll-free services help people across the country. Services include: One-on-one counseling with professional counselors who are cancer survivors; Ongoing peer-to-peer support groups; Educational and wellness programs; Webinars; Social gatherings for cancer survivors; Information and referral services; A toll-free cancer information and support hotline.

Learn more at supportconnection.org.