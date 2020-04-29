Support Connection Continues Mission During Financial Challenge

Since 1996, Support Connection has served as a lifeline for individuals and their families battling breast and ovarian cancer, providing free and confidential services not offered anywhere else.

Support groups and other programs are offered in Westchester, Putnam and Dutchess counties, as well as national toll-free support groups and teleconferences. Support Connection has provided assistance to more than 10,000 women, stretching as far as France and Belgium.

The non-profit organization, which is not affiliated with any other cancer groups, relies heavily on the generosity of others as 85% of its annual operating budget comes from donations.

Since the coronavirus pandemic has taken a stranglehold on society, all of Support Connection’s fundraising events planned for the first half of the year, including its annual spring benefit (second largest fundraiser) and June golf outing (third largest fundraiser), had to be postponed or cancelled.

In addition, the resale store it operates in Chappaqua as another revenue source had to be closed.

“It’s been tough for everybody,” said Katherine Quinn, Support Connection’s executive director since its inception. “We’re relying on the kindness of people. We know our mission. We know we need to be there for people. We haven’t skipped a beat and we don’t intend to.”

Forced to dip into a reserve account from last year to help pay its bills and its nine employees, Quinn said Support Connection is reaching out to its donors to try to fill an anticipated $85,000 gap. The organization has applied for a federal small business loan but, like many businesses, has received no confirmation.

“We really don’t know what the future will be,” Quinn said. “There’s so much uncertainty. It is a challenge. The response has been positive. I feel that people are helping us to meet the challenge.”

With the technical support of Sergio Esposito, president of the Yorktown Chamber of Commerce, Support Connection has set all staff up to work remotely, including its peer counselors, who have been fielding large numbers of calls and emails daily from cancer patients and survivors who are overwhelmed by trying to manage their unique health needs while the health care system is severely overtaxed. It has also transitioned all of its monthly support groups to toll-free teleconference and have been offering other virtual programs whenever possible.

“What we’re trying to do in this environment is we’re really trying to take a step back,” Quinn said. “We’re not letting this get in our way. People need us.”

One guarantee Quinn made was Support-A-Walk, which generates 40% of Support Connection’s annual revenue, will take place on October 4—in some fashion, whether at FDR State Park in Yorktown, or in individual neighborhoods.

“We hope to be together at FDR Park. If not, we will make sure people are walking where they are,” Quinn said. “We’re all adapting to the times.”

To learn more about Support Connection or how to make a donation, visit www.supportconnection.org or call (914) 962-6402. The toll-free hotline is 1-800-532-4290. Emails can be sent to info@supportconnection.org.