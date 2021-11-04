Students Design Skulls with Focus on Symbolism

Students in Angela Spreter’s seventh grade art class at Henry H. Wells Middle School in Brewster leaned over their art tables, carefully coloring in ornate sugar skull designs with vibrant colors.

While students all started with plain white paper and a black background, they used Sharpies, colored pencils and oil pastels to create very personal designs.

“We discussed the meaning and symbolism behind Día de Los Muertos, and looked at pictures of altars and real sugar skulls,” Spreter said. “Some students even shared their experiences celebrating this holiday with their families.”

The class discussed the symbolism in sugar skulls, which are often used to decorate altars during the holiday.

To complete the project, each artist had to use at least two different symbols in their work, whether they were traditional sugar skull symbols or something more personalized.