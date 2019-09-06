Student Charged with Making Terrorist Threat to Croton High

A 17-year-old student at Croton Harmon High School was charged Thursday with making a terrorist threat to the school, a day after the new school year began.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr. and Village of Croton Police Chief Russel Harper announced the arrest and arraignment of the unidentified student related to a threat of violence.

Croton Village Police made the arrest after a tip was received Wednesday by the Croton-Harmon School District through its “Anonymous Alerts” reporting portal.

The defendant was arraigned Thursday night in Village of Croton Court before Associate Village Justice Joseph Green and charged with Making a Terroristic Threat, a class D felony. The defendant’s name was not being disclosed because of age. It was also not revealed if the student was male or female.

Croton-Harmon School District reported the anonymous threat, received Wednesday afternoon, to the Village of Croton Police. A joint Investigation was conducted by the Croton Police and the District Attorney’s Office Investigations Division. The Croton-Harmon School District is cooperating with police and the District Attorney’s Office in the ongoing investigation, according to Scarpino.

“The safety and security of all students and school staffs in Westchester County are paramount to all of us,” Scarpino said. “We will continue to be vigilant as we are every day where the safety of our children is concerned.”