Stay-at-Home Order Extended to May 15; Clarifications on Face Coverings Issued

Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended the state’s stay-at-home order until May 15, keeping the state in a holding pattern for another month.

The previous order kept the shutdown intact, except for essential businesses and services, until Apr. 29. Continuation of New York Pause will also keep schools closed until the middle of next month.

In addition to New York State, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. also extended their stay-at-home orders to May 15. The announcements come as President Donald Trump was expected to announce new guidelines related to reopening the economy later Thursday.

The governor’s office also clarified aspects of the executive order mandating everyone who is in public to wear a face covering over their mouth and nose staring tomorrow if they are unable to maintain social distancing. That includes all children who are at least two years old.

Both passengers and operators must also wear face coverings on mass transit and in for-hire vehicles.

The executive order directing people to wear face coverings goes into effect on Friday at 8 p.m.