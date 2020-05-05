State to Partner With Gates Foundation to ‘Reimagine Education’

New York State plans to partner with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to find more effective ways to improve the integration of technology into the education system along with other potential enhancements.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that the effort would “reimagine education” in the state by using the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to examine the effectiveness of healthcare, transportation, education and other services and to make advancements.

“Let’s take this crisis and let’s learn how we can do (things) differently and better with our education system and technology and virtual education,” Cuomo said during his Tuesday briefing. “Let’s open a better school and let’s open a better education system.”

He provided no specifics about how a partnership would work, what it would entail or a timeline.

Schools around the state have been shut since mid-March and will remain closed for the remainder of the school year. In its place, educators and students have been introduced to regular lessons through remote learning. Reviews on distance learning have been lukewarm at best.

The New York State United Teachers (NYSUT), a union representing more than 600,000 members including many teachers, criticized the announcement. NYSUT President Andy Pallotta said in a statement Tuesday afternoon that remote learning “will never replace the important personal connection between teachers and their students.”

“If we want to reimagine education, let’s start with addressing the need for social workers, mental health counselors, school nurses, enriching arts courses, advanced courses and smaller class sizes in school districts across the state,” Pallotta said.

“Let’s secure the federal funding and new state revenues through taxes on the ultrawealthy that can go toward addressing these needs. And let’s recognize educators as the experts they are by including them in these discussions about improving our public education system for every student.”

Call for Federal Funding

Cuomo once again on Tuesday called on the federal government to provide funding to state and local governments in another round of legislation.

Clearly irked by repeated comments among some Republicans around the nation that there not be “blue state bailouts,” Cuomo repeated earlier warnings that if the federal government fails to step up with money through new legislation, the nation’s economy won’t improve.

“No blue state was asking for a bailout before this coronavirus,” Cuomo said. “I wasn’t asking for anything before the coronavirus.”

He said the money is needed to pay for schools, police, firefighters and hospitals. The latest deficit projection for New York State is about $13 billion.

Democratic-run states, including New York and New Jersey, have been among the hardest hit states by COVID-19. However, Cuomo said every state needs some level of federal assistance because of the costs needed to address the public health crisis and the economic shutdown.

On Monday, there were another 230 COVID-19-related deaths in New York, the fifth straight day fewer than 300 people died from the virus.

Face Mask PSA Contest

New York State is running a contest asking for the public to enter 30-second advertisements, one of which will be selected to run statewide on the importance of wearing a face covering.

Cuomo said his daughter, Mariah Kennedy Cuomo, will be an unofficial adviser to the state Department of Health on the effort. The department will choose five finalists and the public will be able to vote for the winner online.

For more information, visit www.wearamask.ny.gov.