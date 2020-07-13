State Sets Parameters for School Reopening in September

Schools across New York State will reopen for the 2020-21 academic year if the region where they are located is in Phase 4 and has a daily infection of less than 5 percent on a 14-day rolling average.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday morning that if the regional infection rate increases to more than 9 percent on a seven-day average after Aug. 1 then schools would be shut.

The data guidelines were released by Cuomo as the state Education Department and the Board of Regents were meeting to release guidance to districts that school officials across New York will use to formulate a reopening plan. Each district is required to submit its plan to the state by July 31.

As of Sunday, the Mid-Hudson region, which includes Westchester and Putnam counties, stood at a 0.8 percent infection rate.

There will be updates as more information becomes available.