State Police Searching for Missing Putnam Valley Man

State Police are searching for a missing Putnam Valley man whose vehicle was found on the Taconic State Parkway in Yorktown Wednesday.

Walter Fabian Solice Coronel, 40, was last seen Tuesday, November 17 at his residence. On Wednesday, the vehicle he was operating, a 2011 white GL450 Mercedes-Benz, bearing NY registration JKY8799, was found abandoned on the parkway at mile marker 18 northbound in Yorktown. The vehicle was not disabled in any way.

Coronel is five feet, five inches tall and approximately 165 pounds in weight, with black hair and brown eyes. No clothing description available.

Anyone with information regarding the possible location of Coronel is asked to contact the New York State Police at (914) 769-2600.