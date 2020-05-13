State Police Probe Death of Woman Found on Road in Cortlandt

New York State Police are seeking information on the death of a 71-year-old woman whose body was located on the shoulder of Route 202 in Cortlandt.

On April 29, State Police began investigating the death of Barbara E. Berkowitz, 71, of Brooklyn. Police are searching for more information regarding the life and habits of Ms. Berkowitz.

Reportedly, Berkowitz taught an economics class earlier this year at Berkeley College’s White Plains campus, but school officials were unable to provide police with any contacts.

Investigators ask that any friends or relatives not yet contacted please call the State Police at (914) 769-2600. Please refer to case# 9562749.