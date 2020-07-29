State Police Investigate Vehicles Stolen from Brewster Car Dealership

State Police investigators from the Brewster barracks are investigating the reported theft of two vehicles from the Brewster Ford car dealership.

According to police, two vehicles, a white 2019 Ford F-350, 4×4, Crew Cab and a silver 2020 F-250, 4×4, Super Cab, were stolen from the sales lot between July 18 and July 28.

Anyone with information regarding the possible location of the missing vehicles or the persons responsible for their disappearance are asked to contact the State Police at (845) 677-7300. Callers are asked to refer to case number 9731188.