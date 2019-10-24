State Funding Secured to Expand Trail in Historic Park

An existing trailway will double in size in Peekskill’s historic Fort Hill Park thanks to an infrastructure grant secured by State Senator Peter Harckham (SD-40).

Surrounded by city officials and prominent developer Martin Ginsburg at City Hall, Harckham announced $221,000 would be given to Peekskill for capital improvements on a site where a skirmish with British soldiers during the American Revolution took place.

“Recreation and parks are such a vital part of improving the city’s quality of life for those who live and work here. That’s also what attracts new residents and businesses to the community,” Harckham said. “People that live in urban settings, people in low-income areas, have a hard time getting to nature. This is rare to see.”

The funding will help pay for restoring deteriorated stone stairs, providing wayfinding and educational signage, installing timber box steps and timber puncheons, and extending the trailway from 1.5 miles to three miles.

City Planner Jessica Youngblood said once the money is received the work is expected to take six to nine months to complete.

“It’s great to see Peekskill take another step forward,” said Ginsburg, founder and principal of Ginsburg Development Companies, which has donated 52 acres to significantly expand the park. “The work will help preserve the park’s rich and unique history. It will also benefit residents and businesses. The park is really spectacular. It is a unique geological formation on the Hudson River.

Fort Hill has been a resource for the Decatur Avenue neighborhood and Oakside Elementary School. It also provided a sanctuary for the Sisters of St. Mary’s religious community.

A former convent and chapel once used by the Sisters of Saint Mary on the property is currently be transformed by Ginsburg into a 42-room inn with a spa, event hall and restaurant with outdoor dining.