State COVID-19 Transmission Rate Falls Below 1 Percent

The transmission rate of COVID-19 in New York State fell below 1 percent on Tuesday, the lowest rate in the nation as cases continue to spike in about 20 states across the country.

There were 59,341 tests administered on Tuesday, with only 567 positives, a 0.96 percent rate of transmission, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during his Wednesday briefing. Virus-related hospitalizations fell to 1,479 and there were just 17 deaths statewide during the previous day, the lowest totals since Mar. 20.

Cuomo lauded the state’s residents who have overwhelmingly heeded the warning to wear masks, social distance and avoid gatherings.

“The rate of transmission was the highest. We now have the lowest rate of transmission,” Cuomo said. “Just think about what the state accomplished, what the people of this state accomplished.”

He once again urged residents, employers and local governments not to let up in those precautionary efforts. While officials in other regions of the United States are trying to explain the rising coronavirus cases on increased testing, Cuomo said it has actually been careless reopening strategies that have contributed to the spikes.

Conversely, a properly coordinated phased reopening shouldn’t cause major spikes, he said. All seven upstate regions are now in Phase 3, the Hudson Valley is on target to enter that phase next Tuesday and Long Island next Wednesday. In New York City, which is on target to advance to Phase 2 on Monday, transmission rates throughout the state continue to slowly decline. For example, the transmission rate in New York City on June 8, the date it entered Phase 1, was 2 percent; on Tuesday it was 1.2 percent.

“You look at these facts, and I’m telling you the federal government is making a mistake, and it is making a historic mistake,” Cuomo said. “That is not a political comment. That is a fact-based, objective comment that this federal government is making a mistake on the way it is handling this COVID crisis and how it is advising states and the people of this nation. On the facts it is a mistake.”

The governor warned that if the pubic lets its guard down the virus is still lurking and it could return with a vengeance.

“I hope people learn from what we accomplished here in New York,” Cuomo said.