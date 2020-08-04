State Bill Clears the Way for New Sports Facility in Southeast

Legislation that recently passed in the state Assembly and Senate clears the way for a state-of-the-art youth sports facility to be built in the Town of Southeast.

The bill, which was sponsored by Assemblyman Kevin Byrne (R,C, Ref/Mahopac) and Senator Peter Harckham (D/Mount Kisco), honors a home rule request by Southeast officials by alienating previous parkland so a recreational facility planned by ProSwing Sports Realty, Inc. on Pugsley Road can move forward.

The legislation also dedicates new property off Starr Ridge Road in Southeast as parkland, providing an additional 10 acres of preserved open space.

“Respecting and working with our elected representatives in local government is an important part of our job,” Byrne said. “I’m happy that, by working together with Supervisor Hay and the rest of the town board, we were able to introduce and pass this legislation that will not only help welcome a business that can bring jobs and revenue to our community, but increase the amount of open space available for our residents to enjoy.”

Dan Gray, president of ProSwing Sports, said the multi-field and indoor court facilities his company is seeking to construct will help promote youth athletics, sportsmanship, economic growth and scholastic opportunity for boys and girls throughout the region.

“The Town of Southeast Comprehensive Plan encourages the pursuit of opportunities for public, private partnerships in the development of recreational resources. We are pleased that this project will specifically respond to that desire expressed by the town,” Gray said. “The support we have received from the Town Board of the Town of Southeast, the Putnam County Legislature, and County Executive Odell make it more gratifying that we can provide a healthy, nurturing environment for our communities in order to promote and develop self-esteem, team building, and leadership skills. We are enormously thankful for the support we have received thus far and look forward to contributing to the improvement in the quality of life of parents and children using youth sports as the vehicle.”

ProSwing currently operates a baseball and softball training center for all ages and skill levels in Mount Kisco.