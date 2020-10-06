State Bill Allows Ads on Ballfield Fences in Yorktown

Legislation recently signed into law by Governor Andrew Cuomo will soon be raising additional revenue for upgrades at recreational facilities in the Town of Yorktown.

The bill, which was introduced and sponsored by State Senator Pete Harckham (D/Mt. Kisco) at the request of the Town Board of the Town of Yorktown, will allow leasing of advertisement space on the athletic field fences at Legacy Field and the Granite Knolls Sports Complex. State approval was necessary before the leasing could occur at the town parks.

Funds generated from the advertising space will go toward the costs of replacing the turf at both Legacy Field and Granite Knolls Sports Complex.

“I am pleased that the Town of Yorktown can put up ads from local merchants on the ballfield fences to pay for the resodding at these well-used local recreation sites,” said Harckham. “Municipalities have been stretched thin financially from the coronavirus pandemic and creating new funding that does not impact taxpayers is a big help to everyone.”

The new law amends the local statute of the Town of Yorktown to allowing the leasing of fence space.

Turf replacement includes the removal of the existing turf, preparing the soil and placing down the new sod. Total expenses usually encompass labor, materials and removal costs. Other costs involve rototilling and compacting the soil to prepare the ground to accept the new turf.

“I thank Governor Cuomo for signing into law our legislation to provide a new creative revenue source for the local recreation without further dipping into to the wallets and pocketbooks of property taxpayers,” said State Assemblyman Kevin Byrne (R/Mahopac). “The passage of this bill is the result of teamwork and collaboration with our many partners in state and local government.”