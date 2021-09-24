Standoff with Police in Putnam Valley Ends with Suicide

A Putnam Valley man fatally shot himself Thursday following a standoff with police.

According to Putnam County Sheriff Robert Langley, Jr., a Town of Kent ambulance and an EmStar medic were dispatched to Pudding St. about a 10:25 a.m. on a report of a man suffering from chest pain.

When the medic arrived, he was confronted by a man with a shotgun. The medic called 911 and a member of the Sheriff’s Office immediately responded to the scene. While maintaining a perimeter and safely keeping the armed subject in sight, the deputy observed the individual point the shotgun in his direction and fire a round in the air.

New York State Police, Carmel Police, Kent Police and the Putnam County Emergency Response Team also responded to the situation. The man later entered the front doorway of the home and subsequently took his own life.

“In addition to the police agencies at the scene we would like to thank Putnam 911, PCSO Dispatch, Town of Kent Fire/Ambulance and the Bureau of Emergency Services for the invaluable roles they all played today,” Langley stated.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the name of the deceased man.