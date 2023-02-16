Spolzino Appointed to American Hospital Association’s Committee on Governance

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Robert A. Spolzino, Executive Partner and head of Abrams Fensterman, LLP’s White Plains office, has been appointed as a member of the Committee on Governance (COG) by the Board of Trustees of the American Hospital Association.

“The invitation to join the Committee on Governance of the American Hospital Association is an honor,” Spolzino said. “As an engaged board member, I hope to use my knowledge and experience to support the ongoing advocacy and policy work of the Committee. I look forward to discussions and collaborations with my fellow members.”

Spolzino has been actively involved in health care in the Hudson Valley and beyond. He is the immediate past Chair of the Board of Governors of Health Care Trustees of New York State, a member of the Board of Directors of the Healthcare Association of New York State and a member of the Board of Overseers of Northwell Health. He previously served as Chair of the Board of Trustees of Northern Westchester Hospital.

The Committee on Governance is one of several advisory committees of the AHA Board. The Committee represents AHA’s trustees by participating in the organization’s advocacy, policy, and resource development, with a particular focus on strategic opportunities. Members of the Committee play an important role of actively advising the AHA and serve as liaisons to ensure that its recommendations and analyses are used by the AHA Board in policy deliberations.

An attorney for 35 years, Spolzino served more than eight years as Justice of the New York State Supreme Court, five of those years as a Justice of the Appellate Division, New York’s intermediate appellate court. In 2016, he was selected by the New York State Commission on Judicial Nomination as one of seven candidates statewide for a seat on New York’s highest court, the Court of Appeals. As a Justice of the Appellate Division, Spolzino decided more than 4,000 appeals and 10,000 appellate motions. Since leaving the bench in 2009, Spolzino has argued seven times in the New York Court of Appeals and more than 125 times in the Appellate Division of the New York State Supreme Court.

Abrams Fensterman is a multi-faceted, general practice law firm that currently has more than 100 attorneys in five offices – Lake Success, Brooklyn, White Plains, Rochester, and Albany. The firm boasts experienced attorneys in a multitude of practice areas including employment law, health law, matrimonial and family law, mental health law, municipal law, government litigation, law and policy, commercial litigation, corporate representation (including securities law and mergers and acquisitions), elder law, estate planning administration and litigation, criminal defense and government investigations, and transportation law.

This is a press release provided by the organization.