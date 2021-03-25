Southeast Democrats Endorse Pair of Candidates for Town Board

The Southeast Democratic Committee announced Monday its endorsement of Zach Disador and Gail Levine to run for two town council positions.

Zach Disador is a lifelong Southeast resident. He has worked for ARC (formerly PARC) since 2005, where he serves as the respite services coordinator and helped develop an afterschool program used by more than 100 Putnam families.

“Zach’s resume is impressive and a perfect fit for Southeast,” said Committee Chairwoman Cathy Croft. “He ran a great race in 2019 and it’s obvious that Zach still cares deeply about our town and its residents.”

Levine is an almost 30-year resident and is motivated by her desire to give back to her community. She is a writer and has taught free writing workshops for children and adults locally.

“Gail is articulate, smart and will put her considerable energy into preserving and improving the town of Southeast,” Croft said.

Putnam County Sheriff Robert Langley leads the Democrats in his first re-election bid.

Croft said that the party has assembled a strong team who will bring hard work and a fresh perspective to local and county government.

“We are so encouraged by our strong ticket this year, from Sheriff Langley at the top and three strong Putnam County legislative candidates to our local candidates who are dedicated to upgrading our quality of life in Southeast,” she said. “We are proud and excited to support them all.”