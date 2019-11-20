Source of Online Threat at Peekskill Middle School Identified

Peekskill security officials and the Peekskill Police Department have identified the source of an online threat made by a student Wednesday regarding Peekskill Middle School.

Dr. David Mauricio, Superintendent of Schools, informed families in the district that instruction continued as normal in the middle school and no students were placed in any danger.

“Know that the safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. We are thankful to those who reported this threat and we continue to encourage all of our students, staff, and families to report any security concerns directly to our school administration,” Mauricio stated. “We will update our families once the investigation has concluded.”

Anyone who has any information about the matter can contact the Peekskill Police Department at (914) 737-8000.