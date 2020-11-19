Sonesta to Take Over Crowne Plaza in White Plains

A four-star landmark hotel in White Plains is changing hands.

The Crowne Plaza White Plains on Hale Avenue, which has been a city staple for 35 years, has been taken over by Sonesta International Hotels Corporation.

Sonesta, which plans to add 81 Extended-Stay Hotels and 22 Full-Service Hotels & Resorts in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada before the end of the year, is taking reservations at its new downtown White Plains hotel as of December 1.

“This is a momentous time for the company, underscoring the continued growth and amplifying the long-term success of Sonesta and its branded hotels,” Sonesta stated on its company website.

The 400-guest room hotel in White Plains is the first owned by Sonesta in New York State. Another is planned in Nanuet in Rockland County.

Sonesta is looking to attract customers with the following pitch: “Looking for unrivalled comfort and convenience with easy access to metro New York City? Look no further than Sonesta White Plains. With our ideal location near Grand Central Terminal, you can hop a train to The Big Apple. The beauty of the Hudson River Valley is also a short drive away. Whether you’re here for business or leisure, our hotel boasts all the amenities you need to make the most of your stay.”

“Our White Plains hotel has all the amenities you need for a comfortable stay – and a productive meeting or conference. Enjoy delicious meals at our onsite restaurant. Grab a workout in our new fitness center and heated indoor pool. And retire to your room for a restful night’s sleep on plush bedding.”

Starting at the end of November, more than 100 hotels presently operated by Intercontinental Hotel Group will be renamed when Sonesta International Hotels Corporation takes over the management and branding.