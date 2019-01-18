Somers Man Killed in One-Car Crash on Saw Mill Parkway

A Somers man has been identified as the driver killed in a one-car crash on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Bedford Hills Thursday that closed northbound traffic for more than six hours.

Robert Leff, 51, a resident in the Baldwin Place section of Somers, was pronounced dead at the scene after his Toyota Ray 4 ran off the roadway at about 11:25 a.m. in the vicinity of Green Lane and struck a tree.

Leff was the only occupant of the vehicle and the cause of the accident remains under investigation by Westchester County Police.

The northbound lanes of the Saw Mill River Parkway were closed between Kisco Avenue and Green Lane following the crash until about 6 p.m.

The Bedford Hills and Mount Kisco fire departments assisted at the scene.