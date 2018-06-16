Somers High School Student Killed in ATV Accident

A Somers High School student was killed Friday morning when he crashed while driving an all-terrain vehicle.

According to State Police in Somers, Reece Ferrara, 15, was operating an ATV at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Blackberry Hill Road, south of Somers High School, opposite Reis Park, when he struck a concrete mailbox pillar.

Ferrara was ejected from the vehicle, and was transported to Westchester Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Somers Superintendent of Schools Dr. Raymond Blanch informed the school community of Ferrara’s death.

“This tragic event has affected the entire Somers community and I want you to be informed so you will be able to discuss it with your child,” Blanch stated. “We are shocked and saddened by the student’s death and I know that we will join together as a community to support family and friends.”

Blanch said Grief counselors would be available at each school in the district for any student in need of support throughout next week.

“There is no way to predict how this tragedy might affect your child, but changes in behavior might be a signal that your child needs assistance to deal with the death of a friend or classmate,” Blanch stated. “Every child will respond differently to such a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this terrible time.”