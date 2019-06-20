Somers Community Rallies for Teacher Battling Cancer

A teacher at Somers Intermediate School battling a rare form of cancer is receiving a lot of support from family, friends and well-wishers in the community.

On a GoFundMe fundraising page created last month by Dympna Carroll for Christine Camarra, 576 people who have formed Camarra’s Crusaders have pledged $52,165 to date for medical bills, travel expenses and other costs associated with Camarra’s fight with an ovarian germ cell cancer that was diagnosed in March.

“You never know how strong you are until being strong is the only option you have. You got this Christine,” a supporter only identified as Betty posted.

According to information on the page, Camarra visited her doctor in May 2018 after having some discomfort and not feeling like herself. Some tests ordered by her doctor showed the mother of three girls, ages nine, eight and four, had a mass on her ovary. Surgery was scheduled and doctors were optimistic the mass could be removed.

However, following four surgeries and three cycles of intensive chemotherapy, Camarra was informed the cancer had spread, requiring more intensive chemotherapy at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Massachusetts.

“Christine is going to fight this battle not only for herself but for her three beautiful daughters and her devoted husband George (5th grade Somers Intermediate School teacher),” Carroll stated on the page.

“Christine has a difficult fight ahead and will need all the support we can give. We are hoping to provide some financial support for Christine, George and their girls to help alleviate the stress of mounting medical bills, travel expenses and hardships that will arise.”

In Camarra’s own words, “Life is precious, and I don’t intend to give up now. I’ve got three little girls watching me daily and I will continue to show them that I am a fighter.”

The post stated the Camarra Family has been overwhelmed by all the love, meals and prayers that have been pouring in over the last year. To donate, visit GoFundMe and search for Camarra’s Crusaders.