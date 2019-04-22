Somers Community Mourns Sudden Loss of Phys. Ed. Teacher

The Somers school community is mourning the unexpected loss of a popular longtime physical education teacher at Primrose Elementary School.

Dominic Narcisco, a 17-year teacher in the district, died in his sleep April 15. He was 39.

“It is with very heavy hearts and profound sadness that we are reaching out to tell you some sad news. This morning, April 15, 2019, Dominic Narcisco passed away in his sleep,” Somers Superintendent of Schools Dr. Raymond Blanch stated in an email to district families. “Dominic was the beloved father to Frankie and a devoted son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, friend, colleague and coach. We can only imagine your shock and grief at this news and that of the Narcisco family and we share your pain in this unimaginable tragedy.”

“We know that Primrose and SCSD will never be the same without our beloved Dom,” Blanch concluded.

Narcisco grew up in Rockland County, graduated from Tappan Zee High School in 1998 and SUNY Cortland in 2002, where he played football. He became a physical education teacher at Primrose in Lincolndale and was a former assistant football coach at Somers High School, where he was part of the 2016 Class A state championship team. He also was the varsity boys’ basketball coach at The Harvey School in Katonah.

According to his obituary, “His dedication and passion for teaching and coaching has shaped the lives of so many students and athletes. He was a mentor to many, a true family man, and a bright light to everyone who knew and loved him. He had a contagious personality, a zest and love for life, and his memory will live on in the hearts of every person’s life he has touched.”

He was the cherished son of Frank and Sandra Narcisco of Tappan, NY and the beloved brother of Anthony and Jennie and Francine and Stefan. He was a proud uncle of Jonathan, Annalise and Nikolai and an adored nephew, cousin, friend, teacher, teammate and coach. His son, Frankie Giovanni, was the light of his life, for whom he was the utmost loving father.

A GoFundMe campaign was created following the news of Narcisco’s death and as of Saturday, $51,435 was raised by 616 people.

“Dom, you made the world a better place. Thank you always making the children of Primrose feel much special and loved! We will miss you my friend,” Sue and Jim Spano wrote on the GoFundMe page.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, April 24, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, Tappan, with interment to follow at Rockland Cemetery in Sparkill, NY. Visiting hours are Tuesday, April 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Avenue, Northvale, NJ (201-767-3050).