Some Local Residents Receive Cards With Wrong Address for Early Voting

Voters in New Castle, Mount Kisco and Bedford who plan to vote early in this month’s primaries may have been a bit confused when their voter polling place information card arrived in the mail on Thursday.

The cards that were sent to voters in the three municipalities saw the correct early voting location at the Mount Kisco Memorial Pool Complex at Leonard Park, but had the wrong the address of 125 Lozza Drive in Vahalla. The correct address for the complex is 1 Wallace Drive.

The Lozza Drive location is the site of the Mount Pleasant Community Center where voters in that town and in North Castle can vote early.

Reginald Lafayette, the Democratic commissioner for the Westchester County Board of Elections said that the printer retained to create the cards and mail them to voters made the mistake.

“That’s why they (the printers) called us and will send out another card,” Lafayette said. “You have nine days early voting. You’ll get another card before that.”

He said the early voting locations in Westchester are the same as the general election early voting last throughout the county last October.

Early voting begins on Saturday and continues through Sunday, June 21.

On Thursday afternoon, the Board of Elections had received numerous calls from residents in the three municipalities and elsewhere in the county, Lafayette said. There was also a wrong address on the cards sent to Mount Vernon voters, which contained the Mount Kisco address.

Early voting for the primaries for all White Plains voters will take place at the Board of Elections at 25 Quarropas St. in White Plains; Greenburgh Town Hall or Dobbs Ferry Village Hall are the sites for Greenburgh voters; Harrison residents will go to the Veterans Memorial Building at 210 Halstead Ave.; and Ossining voters will report to the Community Center at 95 Broadway.

Cortlandt and Peekskill early voters must go to the Peekskill Lincoln Depot Museum at 10 S. Water St. in Peekskill; Yorktown voters will head to the Community & Cultural Center at 1974 Commerce St. in Yorktown Heights; and the Somers Town House at 335 Route 202 is where that municipality’s voters report.

Early voting hours in Westchester are 12 to 5 p.m. on the Saturdays and Sundays; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, June 15, Wednesday, June 17 and Friday, June 19; and 12 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16 and Thursday, June 18.

All early voters in Putnam County will go to the Board of Elections located at 25 Old Route 6 in Carmel.

Early voting hours there are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the two Saturdays and Sundays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. next Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on next Tuesday and Thursday.