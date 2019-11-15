Sleepy Hollow Resident Latest Democrat to Join Race for Lowey’s Seat

A Sleepy Hollow resident and a recent national board chair for NARAL Pro-Choice America, was the latest Democrat to enter the race for the party’s nomination to succeed retiring Congresswoman Nita Lowey in the 17th Congressional District.

Allison Fine, who is also founder of the Network of Elected Women, announced her candidacy via press release Thursday to join the growing field of hopefuls vying for the seat.

“I want to lead us into the next chapter for our country; one that is prosperous and fair,” Fine said in a statement. “Our democracy and economy need fixing. We need to create something new and better. The work of rebuilding our country begins right here at home. And this is my home. I know the issues people in our community face because I face them too.”

Fine, who grew up in the village and lives with her husband and three sons, supports a federal $15-an-hour minimum wage, a public healthcare option and increased reproductive freedom for women including codifying Roe v. Wade and repealing the Hyde Amendment, which bars the use of federal funds to pay for abortion except for a life-saving procedure or in the cases incest or rape.

As part of her platform, she also is calling to reduce the fossil fuel emissions to zero with increase investments in wind, solar and other renewable energy sources, unwavering support for Israel, dedicating more resources to crack down on hate groups with incidents of anti-Semitism and hate crimes on the rise and greater emphasis on online safety to protect the public from predators and the country from foreign interference.

“I want to build on the trailblazing legacy of Nita Lowey while taking on the crucial issues facing the 17th District and our country,” Fine said. “Every century, Americans remake our democracy. This is that time again. It’s time for new voices, especially in Congress where women are greatly underrepresented,” Fine said.

In addition to her work for women’s advocacy, Fine is an author on the use of digital technology for social good and has helped nonprofit organizations modernize their approach to social and civic online activism.

She joins Assemblyman David Buchwald, state Sen. David Carlucci and Rockland County-based attorney Mondaire Jones. Last month, Chappaqua resident Jo-Anna Rodriguez-Wheeler also signaled her intention to run for the seat.

Lowey announced on Oct. 10 that she would retire next year at the end of her 16th term.