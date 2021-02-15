Slater Vies for Second Term in Yorktown Election; Newcomers Enter Race

The Yorktown Republican Committee has selected its 2021 slate, with Supervisor Matt Slater heading the ticket.

Joining Slater, who is seeking a second two-year term and will likely face no opposition, are Town Board hopefuls Sergio Esposito, who is president of the Yorktown Chamber of Commerce, and Luciana Haughwout, a small business owner.

Highway Superintendent Dave Paganelli is also running for a third four-year term and has no Democratic opponent.

“The Yorktown Republican Party is excited to present this dynamic team that we believe represents the best our community has to offer,” Republican Chairman Kevin Byrnes said. “Our ticket personifies strong leadership, private sector success and a community first mindset. Every Yorktown resident should be excited about the quality of our candidates.”

Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Slater highlighted economic growth in town, promoting key initiatives to combat climate change and holding the line on taxes.

“It is an honor to walk into Town Hall every day and serve the community I was raised in,” Slater said. “The past 14 months have brought unprecedented challenges to this town, but I am proud of how we managed them and put Yorktown in a position to comeback stronger than ever.”

Esposito, who runs his own specialty business with a focus on information technology, is running for elected office for the first time.

Besides his role with the Chamber, Esposito has been an active volunteer for local sports clubs, serves as secretary of the town’s Ethics Committee and is an active member of the Yorktown Heights Volunteer Fire Department. He said one of his proudest contributions has been a partnership with Camp Sunshine to raise funds to help families with children that have life threatening diseases get help and counseling.

“I love this town and I want to do even more,” Esposito said. “I raised my family here, grew my business here and want nothing more than to help foster an environment for families and businesses to experience the same successes I have. Yorktown is finally on the verge of greatness and I look forward to having a leadership role in this next chapter.”

Haughwout is also a small business owner with extensive experience in commercial business development. She is President-elect of the Brookside Elementary School PTA. Her husband Rick is an active member of the Yorktown Volunteer Ambulance Corps and they are raising their three young children near Sparkle Lake.

“Yorktown is an amazing community to live, to work and to raise a family,” Haughwout said. “These were the exact reasons my husband and I decided to raise our family here. I am excited and honored to be given this opportunity to serve my neighbors and can’t wait to meet people along the campaign trail.”

Since taking office in 2014, Paganelli, a former town councilman, has been lauded for his successful management of infrastructure projects, such as the Mohegan Avenue retaining wall and storm responses. He also has successfully grown the Highway Department’s fund balance while upgrading the department’s aged fleet.

“I am very proud of my record of success and look forward to serving the residents of Yorktown for another four years,” Paganelli said. “As Highway Superintendent my focus is always ensuring the safety of our residents while protecting taxpayers. I believe my record reflects these priorities which I will always put first.”

The town’s Democratic Committee has endorsed three-term Councilman Vishnu Patel and former Supervisor Ilan Gilbert to run for the two available Town Board seats in November.