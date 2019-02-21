Slater to Kick-Off Campaign for Yorktown Supervisor Friday

Yorktown Republican Committee Chairman Matt Slater is scheduled to kick-off his campaign for town supervisor Friday at 12:30 p.m. at Railroad Park in downtown Yorktown.

Slater’s announcement on Facebook preceded the GOP Committee’s scheduled caucus Thursday night at which the entire slate will be unveiled.

Earlier in the day, in an exclusive interview with The Northern Westchester Examiner, former State Senator Terrence Murphy said he was withdrawing his name from consideration to challenge incumbent Democratic Supervisor Ilan Gilbert in November.

Coming on the heels of losing the seat he held in Albany for the last four years, Murphy, who served as a councilman in Yorktown for five years prior to being elected to the Senate, said he wanted to spend more time with his family following a grueling campaign where he came up short against Peter Harckham.

“The good Lord works in strange ways. There’s a reason this door shut,” Murphy said of his Senate run. “The opportunities are still coming in here and there. I never thought I would do this. It used to be a noble profession. Now it’s win at all costs. That’s not for me. I don’t fly that way. I got involved in this for public service. I’m not a professional politician.”

Slater served as Murphy’s chief of staff and has never run for elected office.

Meanwhile, Murphy has landed a $40,000 part-time consulting job with the Senate Operations, serving the Hudson Valley region. He noted the position does not include any health benefits.