Slater Sworn-In as Supervisor in Town of Yorktown

By Abby Luby

Yorktown residents filled the auditorium at the Yorktown Stage on New Year’s Day to see their newly elected town supervisor, Matt Slater, get sworn-in.

Slater beat incumbent Supervisor Ilan Gilbert in November, garnering 53 percent of the vote to Gilbert’s 47 percent.

Also sworn-i

n were Councilmen Thomas Diana and Ed Lachterman and Yorktown Town Justice Gary Raniolo, all incumbents.

Former State Senator Terrence Murphy swore in Slater, who was Murphy’s former chief of staff. Standing at Slater’s side was his wife, Kellie, his three-year old son, Charlie, his two-month-old daughter, Elizabeth, his mother and grandmother and his long-time friend, New York State Assemblyman Kevin Byrne.

Murphy praised Slater’s mom, a single mother who, with the help of her mother, brought up Slater. “You’ve raised such a wonderful son and you let his dreams comes true,” Murphy said.

After taking his oath, Slater thanked the audience and said he and his family were honored. He thanked his family and his wife Kellie, who he said “is the glue that holds everything together.”

Slater talked about how his bi-partisan transition team had worked well together. “Together there is so much we can do and so much we will accomplish to make Yorktown the absolute best it can be.” Slater later quoted President Ronald Regan; saying “There is no limit to what you can accomplish if you don’t care who gets the credit.”

Slater went on to say, “We have a robust agenda. Our future is so bright.”