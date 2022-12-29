Slater Lauded for Accomplishments in Emotional Sendoff

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater will be heading to Albany next week to begin his first term in the State Assembly, but during an emotional sendoff at his final public meeting at Yorktown Hall, the Yorktown High School graduate said his heart will always be in his hometown.

“For the past three years I have had the honor to lead the community where I grew up and where my wife and I are raising a family,” said a choked-up Slater, with his two young children and his wife in attendance. “This experience has been an honor of a lifetime. I’m excited about the next chapter, but I’m very sad about tonight.”

Slater handily defeated Democrat Kathleen Valletta in November for the 94th Assembly District seat being vacated by Kevin Byrne, who ran unopposed for Putnam County Executive. New York’s 94th Assembly District encompasses Yorktown and Somers in Westchester and Carmel, Southeast, Patterson and Putnam Valley in Putnam.

Slater is no stranger to Albany. He worked for three years for the Minority Leader of the Assembly, two years as chief of staff for former Assemblyman Steve Katz and four years as chief of staff for former Senator Terrence Murphy.

“It’s bittersweet,” Slater conceded. “I will always, always cherish and smile when I think of my time here as supervisor. The accomplishments speak for themselves.”

On his first day in office, Slater dealt with an unusual vandalism spree in town. No arrests were ever made. He then was confronted with the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges it brought.

“We tackled some crazy things, like a pandemic,” he said. “I want Yorktown to know its best days are ahead of it. I know it to my core. I’m proud to call this town my home. We still find ways to come together and find ways to improve.”

Town Board members Tom Diana, who will be succeeding Slater as supervisor, Ed Lachterman, Sergio Esposito and Luciana Haughwout each took turns praising Slater for his leadership.

“This has been a great Town Board. Matt has steered this ship and made it a great place to sit on this Town Board,” Diana said.

“You are truly a very good person and nobody will ever be able to take that away from you,” Haughwout said. “You deserve all the beautiful things ahead of you.”

Yorktown Police Chief Robert Noble gave Slater lofty praise for his time in office and predicted big things ahead.

“We got you on the ground floor. You’re going places. Don’t let that machine in Albany eat you. You go there and eat well,” Noble said. “You worked tirelessly, and kept it rolling. We were fortunate to have you. I hope one day you are governor of this great state, maybe one day president. You are wired that way.”

Slater has cited affordability, inflation and public safety as some of the key issues residents are most concerned about in the district.

Before receiving a standing ovation on Dec. 20, Slater promised residents it was not a goodbye as he will maintain a visible presence in his new role.

“I will see you around town,” he said.