Slater Elected Yorktown Supervisor; Diana, Lachterman Re-elected to Town Board; Quast Re-elected Town Clerk

Matt Slater was elected Yorktown Supervisor Tuesday with a convincing victory over incumbent first-term Supervisor Ilan Gilbert.

With 100% of the votes reported by the Westchester Board of Elections, Slater, 33, received 5,543 votes (53%) to 4,936 (47%), for Gilbert, 63.

“It is just incredible. It’s an absolute honor. It is so humbling to have your support and your confidence,” Slater told supporters after claiming victory. “Let’s give it up for the new majority. We have a plan in place and we will hit the ground running. We are looking forward to achieving the promises we put forward in the campaign.”

Slater is a lifelong Yorktown resident, married father of two young children and project administrator for the Board of Elections.

Meanwhile, in the race for two Town Board seats, incumbent councilman Tom Diana and Ed Lachterman were elected to new four-year terms.

According to unofficial results, Diana received 5,510 votes and Lachterman 5,259, while Democratic newcomers Patricia Rothberg (4,631) and Sheralyn Goodman (4,641) were far behind.

Starting January 1, the Republicans will now hold a 3-2 majority on the board. Democrats Vishnu Patel and Alice Roker remain as councilmembers.

In a much closer race, Town Clerk Diana Quast held off Republican challenger Mary Capoccia, 5,291 to 5,134 to earn a new term.