It’ll be quick, it could be less than pretty early on as teams work into “game shape”, find their rhythm and get familiar with their coach’s schema, but Section 1 boys’ basketball season is finally scheduled to start on Feb.8 after a three-month layoff due to COVID-19 concerns.

The 2020 campaign was a slightly down year by the standards previously set by the Northern Westchester/Putnam based Examiner-area programs, but the Central portion of the region shined with Class AA Horace Greeley pulling an improbable upset when the Quakers rocked then three-time defending champion Mount Vernon, winners of 11 NYS and five Federation titles. Coach Matt Simone’s Quakers took an arduous road to the title, taking out a pair of Section 1 heavyweights (New Rochelle, also) along the way. Then, they added a win over Section 9 champion Newburgh before the rest of the postseason was cancelled. The Examiner-area teams were skunked in Class A, going without a Final 4 contender, but Class B saw Westlake reach the County Center for the first time since 1978 while Valhalla lost in the finals.

The 2021 campaign will be unlike anything we’ve ever seen as the season will come and go in under six weeks with regionalized playoffs and no Final 4 games at the fabled Westchester County Center, which is currently an unrecognizable COVID-19 vaccination center.

Despite losing out on the Section 1 tournaments in Classes AA, A, B, C and D, there will be regionalized culminating events, similar to what the section did in the fall with six tournaments, including Southern Westchester Large and Small Schools, Putnam-Northern Westchester Large and Small Schools, Dutchess and Rockland. The team-by-team breakdowns were expected to come out later this week.

We reached out to every boys’ hoops coach in the Examiner region from White Plains to the Dutchess County border for team-based information, and discovered that while most programs are excited to begin the 2021 season, there is so much work to do before we see something resembling what we’re used to. It could be a few weeks before we see teams in “game shape’, playing with tempo and continuity, and before we know it the season will be over if it ever starts. Strap up, buckle in and accept that it is what it is.

There’s a bevy of beastly bigs (Briarcliff has three players 6’6” or bigger, Panas has a 6’9” center and three others 6’3” and Yorktown has a 6’6”), a gaggle of gritty guards and an army of versatile swingmen taking the hardwood near you this week, but you’ll have to rely on live streams like LocalLive (@locallivenet), Twitter and local media for results and recaps as the games will be played in fanless gymnasiums across

Section 1.

CONFERENCE I-II

LEAGUE C

Ossining, Hen Hud, Peekskill, Lakeland, Panas

Based on last year and what these teams return this year, one could toss a coin to determine a favorite, though Lakeland did have the best regular season, trailed closely by Walter Panas, who has reloaded and is locked in on a league title as the pre-season favorites in the eyes of most. The Panthers are huge up front with four players going 6’3” or better, topping off at 6’9”. Should Section 1 implement a regional post-season tournament similar to what we saw in the fall, the Panthers could ultimately challenge, provided skillful sophomore G Alex Tavarez is ready to take his game to the next level after bursting onto the scene as a freshman in 2020. Ossining is our dark horse, a unit coming off a first-round elimination at the hands of the Class AA champions, Horace Greeley. The Pride are not to be slept on with a slew of key returnees, including Jaeden Carr, and bolstered by a solid core of rookies, including highly touted eighth-grader Kristian Banwareesingh, an explosive 6’3” wing.

Hen Hud is coming off a subpar 2020 campaign after reaching the semis in 2019, but the unit that returns has some legit athleticism. Lakeland is coming off a strong season and has lost the majority of its scoring and four starters to graduation, but the gritty Hornets return a strong senior class that saw plenty of action as juniors. With Brennan Heaven on the wing, Peekskill is a legit challenger this season despite losing a hotshot scorer. The five-time NYS champion Red Devils, who used to burp out league titles prior to 2010, return seven hungry seniors who will take whatever titles they can gather in an effort to restore the once-prideful rep along the river city.

OSSINING

2019-20 Record & playoff result: 8-14, won outbracket as No.15 seed, lost to No.2 Greeley 1st round.

Coach & Record: Mike Casey, 6th Season (league champs 2015-2016)

Key Returning Players: Jaeden Carr, PG, Jr 5’10 All Conference; Khy’leil Hawkins, PG/SG, Sr. 5’9 All League; Griffin Dahle, F, Sr. 6’5; Chris Acosta, G, Sr. 6’0; Hunter Caparelli, G, Sr. 5’11; Vincent Bernardo, F, Jr. 5’10

Key Newcomers: Kristian Banwareesingh, G, 8th, 6’3; Justin Santos, F, Soph, 6’3; Isaiah Ahlers, G, Fr. 6’1; Dominique Bautista, F, So. 6’3; AJ Caparelli, G, Soph, 5’11; Dorien Green, G, Sr. 5’8; Melik Tobee, G, Jr. 5’8

League Favorite: Ossining is returning to a league the Pride were in five years ago. Casey believes the league is up for grabs, but Ossining hopes to be there in the end.

By the Numbers: Carr (22 PPG), Hawkins (17 PPG), Dahle (8 RPG)

Team Goals: To take advantage of every opportunity when we step on the court because we know it could be our last. We will need to defend to get out in transition.

Coach’s Comments: Our program is very grateful to everyone involved in giving our student-athletes the opportunity to get on the court. We are all excited to play! The Pride return Jaeden Carr and Khy’leil Hawkins who make for a tough matchup for any backcourt. Griffin Dahle will look to build upon his solid junior year. The addition of Banwarseesingh will provide a scoring boost for the Pride. There are several other players who can fill key roles if the team is going to make a deep run.

WALTER PANAS

2019-20 record & playoff result: 13-8: lost in 1st round at Harrison (70-67, 2OT)

Coach: Mike Auerbach, (4th Season at Panas) 102-84

Key Departures: Robert Ennis, Tom Palmaffy, Lorenzo Santucci

Key Returning Players: Alex Tavarez 6’0” So., G; Caleb Evans 6’3” Sr. F; Rob Simmonds 6’1” Sr. G; Christian Zapata 6’1” Sr. F; Andrew Keefe 6’3” Sr. F

Key Newcomers: Oliver Smith 6’3” Jr. F; Cameron Nicholas 6’1” Jr. G; Dillon Chenard 6’9” So. C

League Favorite: Ossining, maybe, Peekskill.

By the Numbers: Tavarez (10 PPG, 3 APG, 3 RPG); Evans (9 PPG, 9 RPG)

Team Goals: Be excited we might get to play basketball!

Coach’s Comments: This is definitely the tallest we’ve had since I started coaching at Panas.We have a lot of depth up front and like our length and athleticism across the board. We’ve lost a handful of guards from the program due to various reasons the last couple of years but have a couple of returning starters in the back court, along with a handful of players moving up from the JV who can give us minutes. We’ll need to be strong defensively and on the boards to win in a shortened season with limited practice time.

HEN HUD

2019-2020 Record: 5-15 (did not make playoffs)

Coach: Jordan Hirsch (8th Season); Assistant Coaches: Jason Bertoline, Stephen Purcigliotti

Key Returning Players: Nick Hiltsley, Sr.; Josh Gillison, Sr.; Jack Kapfer, Sr.; Jeremy Rench, Sr.; Chris Connolly, Sr.; Dean Hiltsley, So.

Newcomers: TBD

Coach’s Comments: It has been far too long since we have been able to physically be in the same space and I think that is what we are looking forward to most. Our Athletic Department has been incredibly proactive, supportive, and informative through all of the uncertainty of high-risk sports beginning which our coaches and players alike are so thankful for. I’m really proud of our student-athletes for their resilience throughout this seemingly endless off-season and I’m very confident that this year’s Sailor team will cherish the opportunity to be able to get this season started, to compete and to play basketball in Donovan Gymnasium.

LAKELAND

2019-20 Record & playoff result: 17-5, lost to Class A champion Poughkeepsie in quarters.

Coach: Steve Fallo, 6th season (48-61)

Key Departures: 4 starters

Key Returning Players: Rob Nardelli, 6’2, sr., F All-League; Aidan Welcome, Sr. 6’1′ G; Bryan Cummins, sr., G, 6’; James Apostolou, sr. G, 6’; Reed Thompson, sr. 6’2” F

Key Newcomers: Mark Cummins, sr., G 6’0; Jason Portella, jr., G, 5’11; Logan Shiland, soph., F 6′ 2′

League Favorite: Panas and Peekskill

By the Numbers: Lakeland lost close to 85% of its scoring. Nardelli averaged 11 PPG.

Team Goals: Keeping everybody healthy and safe and to play as many games as possible. These kids need to just play and have fun.

PEEKSKILL

2019-20 Record & playoff result: 11-11, as No.15 seed lost to No.2 Byram Hills

Coach & Record: Tim Turner

Key Departures: Antonio Taylor, Jaron Reed

Key Returning Players: Brennan Heaven, All-League sr.; Elijah Ritter, sr.; Jayson Tinsley, sr; Jordan Wilson, sr.; Shemar Barnett, sr.; Jaden Walters, sr.

Key Newcomers: Ezekiel Jones, G, freshman 6’2″; Travis Brown, G, freshman 5’9″

League Favorite: Peekskill, Ossining

By the Numbers: Heaven averaged 15 PPG, Tinsley 10 PPG, 5 RPG

Team Goals: To win the league, exhibit sportsmanship, enjoy the journey and take advantage of the opportunity to play basketball.

Coach’s Comments: We have seven returning seniors and many up-and-coming underclassmen. I’m eager to give the players an opportunity to play the game they love and respect some much.

LEAGUE B

Mahopac, Carmel, Somers, Yorktown, Brewster

Despite two Class AA programs — Carmel and Mahopac — entering the league this season, there is a ton of familiarity among the foes. The league title is truly up for grabs. The Indians came on strong in the second half of 2020 and they return a seasoned, athletic unit that should seriously challenge for supremacy within. Somers comes off a down year by its standards and should be motivated by the fact that the Tuskers have not won a league title since 1989. They have placed second five times under Coach Chris DiCintio in his nine seasons at Somers. Yorktown has suffered significant losses and leadership but remains a tough out. Carmel has its third different coach in two years, so there’s that to contend with. Brewster hasn’t had the horses in recent years but the Bears grind defensively.

MAHOPAC

2019-20 Record & playoff result: 10-11 (No.13 seed lost to No.4 Mount Vernon in first round of sectionals)

Coach & Record: Tom McMahon (4th Season)

Key Departures: Matthew McMahon

Key Returning Players: Vin Bastone (6’3″ Sr., F); John Cosentino (5’11” Sr. G); Luke Syku (6’0” Sr. G); Chris Clark (5’11” Sr., G); Ryan Reilly (6’4” Jr., F); Michael Callahan (6’2” Jr., G); Patrick McMahon (6’1” Jr., G); Colum Ranaghan (6’3” Jr., F)

Key Newcomers: Miles Buckley (6’4” Senior Guard), Anthony DeMatteo (6’1” Junior Guard), Max Gomes (6’0” Junior Guard),

League Favorite: Yorktown, Somers, Carmel, Brewster

By the Numbers: Bastone (9.4 PPG, 6.4 RPG), Cosentino (8 PPG)

Team Goals: To build on last season, win the league and compete for a championship.

Coach’s Comments: This is going to be a unique year and I am hopeful that returning seven of our top eight players from a year ago will help us get going quickly, especially with such little practice time. Vin and John are poised to take over the leadership of this team and for excellent seasons. We also have a transfer, Miles Buckley (Kennedy), who should make an impact. We were young last year with four sophomores getting major minutes. We need them to continue to grow and be major contributors this season. If that happens, I think we can achieve our goals.

SOMERS

2019-20 Record & playoff result: 7-14, No.20 seed lost outbracket to Beacon

Coach: Chris DiCintio, 227-178 (20th year overall, 9th at Somers), sectional Final 4 at Rye (2006 & 2009), Somers (2015)

Key Departures: Dylan Berliner, Drew Lasher

Key Returning Players: Bennett Leitner, jr., PG, 5’10” (extremely athletic and strong with an exceptional handle); Robert Repp, sr., G, 6’2” (tough, athletic, smart); Matt Fitzsimons, soph., 6’4” wing (high I.Q. with outstanding basketball skill and deep range); Ben Germaine, sr., F, 6’2” (strong post player with good moves around the rim); Henry Gilroy, 3-year sr. C, 6’4” (great post defender and tough rebounder that runs the floor well)

Key Newcomers: Jake Riina. Jr., F, 6’2” (very athletic, tough, finishes well); TJ Olifiers, jr., G, 5’10” (great athlete, strong, can shoot the rock); Mike DiFilippo, jr., G, 5’9 (spark plug, great defender that does all the little things on the court)

League Favorite: Too difficult to tell in this extraordinary time. The title is wide open for the taking.

By the numbers: Leitner (top assists), Gilroy (top rebounder); Fitzsimons (top scorer)

Team Goals: Capture our first league title since 1989.

Coach’s Comments: This team has a nice balance of veterans and newcomers. They are an athletic group with good size. They will look to run all game while playing tough, physical defense as always.

YORKTOWN

2019-20 Record & playoff result: 11-11, No.16 seed in Class A lost to No.1 TZ in first round

Coach & Record: Mark Pavella, 3rd

season

Key Departures: Roni Brucaj

Key Returning Players: Eddie Brucaj, C, jr., 6’6” All-League; Tony Granitto, F, sr. captain, 6’2”; Jack Prybylski, G, jr., 6’2”; Sam Pincus, G, sr., 5’11”; Antoine Coles, PG, soph., 5’9”; Jared Faivre, G, sr., captain, 5’10”; Dan Trashani, G, sr., 5’10”; David D’Ippolito F sr., 6’

Key Newcomers: TBD

League Favorite: With the new league this year I think all the teams are going to be very competitive.

By the Numbers: Brucaj 12 PPG, 8 RPG

Team Goals: As a team we always look to be competitive in our league, by playing good defense, rebounding the ball, and playing together as a team. We want to be able to get through the season safely, without any interruptions, and we will continue to follow all the protocols and guidelines that have been put in place to do so. We look forward to this opportunity in front of us.

Coach’s Comments: The season is going to move really fast, with a lot of games in a short amount of time. I’m excited for all high school athletes to get this chance to play. What we do, and are able to accomplish will only help Fall 2 and the spring season, and we are not going to take that responsibility lightly.

CARMEL

No.18 seed lost to No.15 Ossining in outbracket

BREWSTER

Did not qualify for playoffs

LEAGUE A

Byram Hills, Fox Lane, Greeley John Jay CR

Every one of these teams — especially Byram Hills and Greeley — lost a ton of players to graduation, so picking a favorite is a dart throw to see what sticks. That said, the battles should be feisty, low-scoring affairs between these traditional bordering rivals.

GREELEY

2019-20 record & playoff result: 22-3, Section 1 Class AA champion as No.2 seed

Coach: Matt Simone

Key Departures: Nick Townsend (transfer), Chris Melis, Christoph Sauerborn, Sean Dunleavy

Key Returning Players: Connor Melis, jr., G

BYRAM HILLS

2019-20 record: 18-4, lost to No.7 Pearl River as No.2 seed in Class A quarterfinals

Coach: Ted Repa

Key Departures: Mike Parrotta, Jon Trongone, Benji Hammond, Nic Picca, Sam Goldman

Key Returning Players: Matteo Sinon (All-League, Sr. pg), Justin Gordon (Sr. G), Brady Karp (Sr. G), Daniel Ahern (Sr. F)

League Favorite: unsure

By the numbers: Sinon averaged 7.5 PPG, 3.5 APG, 2 SPG.

Team Goals: Winning Record

Coach’s Comments: We are all so excited just to give this season a shot. It’s been a long year, and a lot of unknowns exist. We graduated five big-time players that earned the #2 seed in Class A. Our top returning player is All-League senior point guard Matteo Sinon (Clarkson University). He has worked relentlessly in the off-season to improve all facets of his game. The strength of the team should be in the back court, as Sinon will be joined by senior’s Justin Gordon and Brady Karp. However the question marks will be interior size. The Bobcats will have to win all the “little” parts of the game in order to be competitive.

FOX LANE

2019-20 Record & playoff result: 8-13 (First Round Playoff Loss)

Coach & Record: Mike Tomassi (84-45, 1 Sectional Championship and 5 League Championships)

Key Departures: Michael Lombardi, Will Crerend, Trey DiCarlo, Chris Bodine

Key Returning Players: Oliver Shevick, sr., G (All-League); Aidan Hicks, sr., G; Aidan Giannelli, jr., G; Charlie Shevick, soph., G; James Dibiasi, sr., C

Key Newcomers : TBD

League Favorite: Greeley and Byram Hills

Team Goals: League and Regional Championship

Coach’s Comments: Foxes are excited to get going. Last year we had a very young team that improved each and every day. We will have great balance on the roster this year and are excited to see how it plays out. Oliver, Aidan and James are seniors who are ready to take the next step. We have underclassmen Aidan G and Charlie who are primed for big seasons.

CONFERENCE III

CENTRAL

Rye Neck, Blind Brook, Briarcliff, Pleasantville, Valhalla, Westlake

When you get right down to it, the history Between Briarcliff and Pleasantville, is as rich as any two programs in Section 1 history. Only the Saw Mill River Parkway separates two of the most distinguished Class B programs we have; the similarities are enormous when it comes to basketball; tradition-rich, battle-tested and enormous pride. That said, Briarcliff is the team most coaches are touting as league favorites in 2021, but sleep on Westlake at your own peril. The Wildcats have one of the finest players in school history in All-NYS G Carter Falkenberg, the first such Wildcat since 1984. Pleasantville is down some by its standards as the Panthers have zero returning starters.

BRIARCLIFF

2019-20 Record & playoff result: 13-9, second round playoff loss to Valhalla.

Coach & Record: Nick Friedman, asst. Ezra Elliott

Key Departures: AJ Panarese, Nick Reish, Chris Park

Key Returning Players: Aidan Murnane (6’1 sr., going to play D1 Lacrosse at Colgate); Brett Lachtman (5’10 Sr.), Elliot Jones (6’6 Jr.), Luke McCann (6’6 Jr.), Jacob Zednik (6’7 Sr.); Jayden Larregue (6’2 jr., wing)

Key Newcomers: Ben Siegel (5’11 Jr); Blake Smith (6’1 soph.); Ray Hall (5’11 Jr.

League Favorite: Hastings,

Team Goals: We would have been good enough to compete for a section title this year. Not sure what that will look like in terms of a regional or how it will come together but our talent level is very high.

Coach’s Comments: As a program, we are incredibly grateful for all that went into us getting a shot to play. We intend to make the most of the opportunity and compete at the highest possible level for every day we are allowed in a gym.

PLEASANTVILLE

2019-2020 Record & playoff result: 10-12, lost in quarterfinals to Westlake

Key Departures: Aidan Lynch, Christain DeJesus (All-League), Nick Doto

Key Returning Players: Daniel Picart, G, 6-0, fresh.; Tom McPhee, F, 6-3. sr.; Nick Bates, G, 5-9, sr.; Dom Matica, F, 5-11, jr.; Justin Cronk, F, 6-1, sr.

Key Newcomers: Massimo Stinziani, G, 5-10, sr.; Tom d’Erizans, F, 6-0, sr.; Aidan Picart, G, 6-0, fresh.

League Favorite: Briarcliff & Westlake

Coach’s Comments: We have a very inexperienced group of players, with no returning starters. The players continue to compete in practice. We feel fortunate to have the opportunity to play this season.

WESTLAKE

2019-20 Record & playoff result: 16-7, No.5 seed lost to Section 1 champion Hastings, 57-52, in Class B semifinal

Coach & Record: Chad Charney, 5th season,, 46-41

Key Departures: Matt Martin, Mike Mancuso

Key Returning Players: Carter Falkenberg G, Sr. 6’0, All-State, All-Tournament Class B – first All State Player for Westlake since 1984; Hamad Azhar, F, sr. 6’1 (3-year varsity contributor); Justin Silva, G, jr., 5’11

Key Newcomers: Evan O’Brien, G, sr., 6’1; Tommy Marto, F, sr., 6’2; Vinny Bravo, F, sr., 6’2; Matt Pierro, G, sr., 5’8

League Favorite: Briarcliff

By the Numbers: Falkenberg (18 PPG, 42% FG, 6 RPG)

Team Goals: Section Title

Coach’s Comments: We hope to compete at a high level as a program and we hope to build on the success of last year’s run to the County Center and the Class B Semi Finals which was the first appearance in the Westchester County Center since 1978.

NORTH

Putnam Valley, Haldane, North Salem, Croton, Pawling

The competition should be fierce as nobody jumps off the page as a clear-cut favorite among the grouping, though, outside of last year, Putnam Valley has recent history on its side. The youthful Tigers took some lumps last season but should be much improved in 2021. Haldane will fight them tooth and nail for supremacy despite losing the bulk of its scoring to graduation.

PUT VALLEY

2019-20 Record & playoff result: 4-16, lost to Pawling in OT first round of Class B playoffs

Coach & Record: Al Morales (2nd season), Asst’s. JD Apostolico, Ron King

Key Returning Players: Ethan Mounier Sr. GD 5’7 (All-League); Michael Doebbler, Sr. C 6’4; Cole Durocher Jr. PG 5’9; Arthur Holzman Jr. F 6’3; Tommy Calicchio Jr. GD 5’6; Chris Meehan Jr. GD 5’11

Key Newcomers: Sean Holzman So. G 6’2; Hudson Sperrazza So. 6’0 F; Bryson Fritz Jr. G; 5’9, Doug Brown Jr. G 5’11

League Favorite: With all that has taken place the last 10 months and teams just starting in the gym, all will be a surprise and up for grabs.

By the Numbers: Mounier and Durocher led the club in scoring last season.

Team Goals: Stay safe, follow protocol, and let the players have fun as we try and win our league.

Coach’s Comments: We are so very excited to be back together working in the gym. It is a new year, a short season and we are a different team from the last season. The next month is a blank slate with a short-term goal of trying to win our league and new opportunities that will thrive from having already spent a year together through transition. We look to be a very energetic, athletic, and hard-working full court team that will try to create offense from our pressure defense.

HALDANE

2019-20 Record & playoff result: 15-6 lost to Tuckahoe in Class C semifinals

Coach: Joe Virgadamo (15th season) 154-145, 1 state finalist, 2 regional championships, 3 section championships, 2 league championships

Key Departures: Mame Diba; Matt Champlin

Key Returning Players: Daniel Santos, G, 6’1, Sr. (All League); Darrin Santos, 6′, Sr.; Matteo Cervone, F, 6’4, Soph. (All League); Soren Holmbo, G, 6’2, Jr.; Vincenzo Scanga, G, 6’2, Sr.; Christian Pezzullo, G, 5’10, Sr.; Jonathon Bradley, G, 5’10, Sr.

Key Newcomers: Ryan Irwin, G, Jr.; 6’2; Robert Viggiano, G, 6’1, Jr.; Soleil Gaines, G, 5’11, Jr.; Julian Forcello, G, Jr., 6’1; Giancarlo Carone, G, Jr., 5’10; Stefano Hammond, 6’1, Jr. F

League Favorite: Croton, North Salem, Putnam Valley

Team Goals: To value every minute of every practice and game, continue to give 100% effort and make memories that will last a lifetime.

Coach’s Comments: We’re excited to be back in action. Our gym is full of energy, smiles and excitement. The kids need this more than we will ever know. Let the fun begin!

CONFERENCE I

SOUTHEAST

White Plains, Mamaroneck, Mt. Vernon, New Rochelle, Scarsdale

The toughest league in the state rolls on, and, as if often the case (almost always), Section 1 Class AA runnerup Mt. Vernon is the team to beat.

WHITE PLAINS

2019-20 Record & playoff result: 16-6, co-league champs, No.5 seed lost to No.4 Mount Vernon in Class AA quarterfinals

Coach: Spencer Mayfield, 28th Season

Key Departures: Quion Burns, Jayon Norwood, Jonathan Fortes, John Pasquali, Mike Mayeri, Paul Sevcik

Key Returning Players: Joe Carrier 6-3 Sr. F; Tymir Greene 5-11 Sr. G (All-Conference); Mehki Woodbury 5-10 Sr. PG; Jason Giraldo 5-10 Sr. PG; Thomas Sutter 6-3 Jr. F

Key Newcomers: Menzy Cardin 6-2 So. F; James Amodio 6-3 Jr. G; Chez Williams 6-1 Jr. G; Danny Povemba 5-11 Jr. G; Kenny Bardhaj 6-0 Sr. G

League Favorite: Mt. Vernon, New Rochelle

By the Numbers: Greene (11.6 PPG, 3 APG), Carrier (8.9 PPG, 8 RPG), Mekhi Woodbury (6 PPG, 4 APG), Sutter (46% 3pt shooter)

Team Goal/Comments: Hard working team that takes pride in getting better through competing everyday. Will have to find success through playing tough defense and unselfish offense at a fast pace. With leadership of the senior class led by Joe Carrier, Tymir Greene and Mehki Woodbury the Tigers can be a fun team to watch. Supported by talented underclassmen who are ready to make their contributions, White Plains can have a successful season.

CHSAA

KENNEDY

The Catholic leagues are in shambles since NYC has not passed COVID-19 guidelines to allow city schools to play, which means Kennedy Catholic will be negatively affected in that the Gaels will have only a handful of opponents to challenge. They will see a lot of Salesian and Sacred Heart this year.

2019-20 Record & playoff result: 5-20

Coach: Mike McDonnell (2nd season at Kennedy), 288 career wins, 6 seasons at Put Valley (103-33, 5 league titles in 6 years)

Key Returning Players: senior wings 6’0 Lou Hoinkis and 6’1 Jaden Watkins.

Key Newcomers: junior transfer point guard 5’11 Arturo Macchia

Coach’s Comments: The boys have worked diligently since last March and so badly want to compete. The team has a very talented perimeter trio. I feel super blessed to have two of my former Putnam Valley standouts from the 21-3 2016 team; Harrison Deegan and Kevin Gallagher. Deegan just completed four years of excellent play at Oneonta College while Gallagher has sharpened his coaching wares while spending the past three years at the University of Kentucky learning under Coach Calipari.

All three — Hoinkis, Watkins and Macchia — have college level potential. Lou led the team in rebounds last year at 5’11 and even covered a 6’7 center from Salesian. 6’4 senior center Brendan Sullivan truly transformed himself this off season with a dedication to body, conditioning and more. The starting power forward position will be a competition amongst junior 6’2 forward Eddie Galvao and 6’1 senior Brian Tolan. Eddie is a key contributor on the baseball team and Brian on the CHSAA championship soccer team. 6’4 senior, Eoin Whalen provides depth in the frontcourt while sophomore rising star, Justin Smith provides backcourt depth.