Shockers: White Plains Stuns Ossining, Yorktown Upsets Somers

By Ray Gallagher

Examiner Sports Editor

@Directrays

Two of Section 1’s premier Class AA soccer programs locked horns last Thursday when reigning champion Ossining hosted White Plains in a rematch of last year’s semifinals. White Plains got a goal from Jair Cano goal for 1-0 lead before Rueben Collazos banged home a PK for the final margin late in the second half to secure a 2-0 league win.

“I thought our adjustments at the 20-minute mark made a huge difference,” White Plains Coach Michael Lambert said. “We started playing smarter and reading the game much better.”

Smarter, sharper and more aggressive to the ball were Tiger traits this day, and the White Plains defense shut down a once-proficient attack, which led to just the second home loss in three years for the Pride.

“Defensively, our outside backs were strong,” Lambert said. “Junior Alejandro Vega and senior Jonathan Calpeno were everywhere. Senior Victor Flores held it all together at center back.”

The big strike came when Calepno made a beautiful run off his pass, which set up the eventual game winning goal. Cano, who split the defense, buried the game’s first goal.

“Our depth was key,” Lambertsaid. “We maintained our possession and shape even with rotating subs throughout our midfield. Senior captain Eric Ramirez was the glue for us there. We’re very pleased with the play of several sophomores and juniors who stepped up on a big stage. We aren’t where we want to be just yet. We have a lot of work to do but we are heading in the right direction. You need to be better each game to stay up in Section 1. The boys are hungry and excited for our upcoming challenges and showing what we can really do.”

White Plains opened the season with a 2-0 win over Eastchester when Mario Martinez-Jimenez set up Ramirez for a 1-0 lead and then found Alan Meneses to give first-year coach Lambert his first win. Tiger G Thomas Pisapia made five saves to get the shutout and had two clean sheets through two games.

But the Tigers were off their game Saturday in a 1-1 tie with Fox Lane. Eric Ramirez spotted the Tigers a 1-0 lead on a first-half penalty kick, and Fox Ben Belfiglio answered with his own PK in the second half. White Plains dominated territorially and Fox Lane G Charles Della Penna (16 saves) came up big. Pisapia made just two saves for the Tigers.

Ossining answered back with a 3-1 win over Port Chester when Yo-Yo Douglas got loose for a 1-0 lead just four minutes in and then assisted on Gilbert Chuva’s tally just before the half. He added another assist when he set up talented Mariano Marr’s first varsity goal just after the break.

So here’s a stab at a meaningless poll, which literally amounts to nothing and is done strictly for fun, for boys’ soccer teams covered in the Examiner (from White Plains to Carmel).

Examiner Area Top 10 Boys’ Soccer Poll

No.1 YORKTOWN — A 2-0 win over rival Somers gives Coach Polchinski’s Huskers (2-0) a real edge in the League II-D title chase, not to mention some serious respect throughout the section. Husker G Dylan Lopez (11 saves) was a monster between the pipes. Peter Tinaj and George Popovic each scored a goal and Chris Judge set up both for the Huskers, who have opened the eyes of Section 1 after a physical, hard-fought challenge with the Tuskers.

“We were happy to let Somers possess, and were more focused on our defensive positioning and staying disciplined,” Husker Assistant Coach Justin Huff said. “It was a very physical game, one that the refs lost control of early on. We have spent the last few weeks working our system and the team stayed very disciplined throughout the game. We had few opportunities but took full advantage. Our defense played lights out.”

Mason Murphy, Teddy Koezera, Jack Pryblski and Reuslan Semenko were solid on the back line.

“Chris Judge, who we got back from the academy system did a great job of jump-starting our counter attacks and slowing the game down when we needed to,” Huff said. “Marco Landicino was all over the field for us, with some tough, tough defending, and was a huge presence. Then our dynamic duo of Peter Tinaj and George Ppovic were able to work nice combinations under great pressure from the Somers defense.”

Popovic started off the week with two goals and two assists in a 6-0 romp of Brewster. Tony Granitto scored twice and Judge dished three assists, so, yeah, the upstart Huskers are No.1 through Week 1 on the pitch.

No.2 SOMERS — Matching up against Coach Lanzetta’s Class A Tuskers (1-1) is going to be a serious challenge, which very few teams in Section 1 will do effectively. In a 5-1 opening-day win over host Panas junior snipers Bennett Leitner and Daniel D’Ippolito each notched a pair of goals while Oscar Szutowski added his first varsity goal and assist for the Tuskers, who better stop reading their press clippings and show up strong from here on out. Any other team and we drop them significantly in this poll, but we do believe the Tuskers find their niche in a hurry..

No.3 BYRAM HILLS — Coach Allen’s Class A Bobcats (3-0) went off in a 5-0 win over Fox Lane. Bobcat junior F Nico Bisgaier (4G, 8A on the season) has been a psycho scorer to date, adding two goals and three assists for the Bobcats, who posted a second straight shutout. Junior wing Ross Eagle also scored a pair of goals and senior M Bailey Goldstein banged home another. Aidan Cogan and Frederick Saltstein combined to make five saves for Byram’s second shutout of the season.

No.4 WHITE PLAINS — 2-0 win for Coach Lambert’s Class AA Tigers (2-0-1) over defending champ Ossining was a monster statement but New Ro’, John Jay EF and Mamo’ serve as additional obstacles to a Section 1 crown. Looks like it’s gonna be some run for the roses. The 1-1 tie with Fox Lane is vexing for sure.

No.5 OSSINING — Too much talent to count the Pride (1-1) out after an early misstep against White Plains.

No.6 LAKELAND — Coach Hourahan’s Class A Hornets settled for a 2-2 tie with Panas. The Panthers had a tough time containing Bryan Jaramillo (2A), who set up goals by Antonio Gerbasi and Jason San Lucas. Sonny Karaqi bagged a hat trick within nine minutes of a 4-0 win over Put Valley. Antonio Gerbasi added the final goal and Derek Jaramillo set up three tallies.

No.7 MAHOPAC — Mario Bunjaj scored one goal and set up two more in the Class AA Indians’ 4-0 win over Arlington B, which was the first career win for Coach Chris “Mully” Mulholland. The Indians also lost a 2-0 decision to Arlington’s A club, which they held to 1-0 at the half.

No.8 PANAS — Panas sniper Tristain Phillips hit a penalty kick and assisted Kyle Arriano’s goal in a 2-2 tie with Lakeland. G Kyle Rizzo stopped 11 shots for Panas.

No.9 PLEASANTVILLE — Arjun Singh gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead but the Class B Panthers and Adam Panek (six saves) lost to Blind Brook, 2-1, in OT of a game the Panthers dominated territorially (17 shots on goal to 10). The Panthers also handled Briarcliff 3-0 when Mike Collins scored and then set up Mike Saldana for another. Rainer Ducmanh added the the last of three second-half goals while Panek (8 saves) added the clean sheet for the Panthers, who also bested Valhalla, 2-0.Mike Saldana and William Peacock scored goals while Patrick Panek set up both. Adam Panek notched yet another shutout.

No.10 HORACE GREELEY — Too much talent here to get too far down in the dumps after a 3-2 win over Ardsley.

HM FOX LANE — A 1-1 tie with White Plains should give the Foxes confidence to run with most. Fox G Charles Della Penna made 16 saves to preserve the tie.

HM BRIARCLIFF — The Cliffy’s scored a 2-0 win over Westlake when Tyler Cho (1A) and Nico Santucci each scored to support the 150th career win of Coach Brandon Beck. Santucci was at it again in a 2-1 win over Rye Neck, scoring twice, including the game-winner in the 74th minute.

Soccer coaches are encouraged to hit up raygallaghersports@gmail.com with results, stats and comments by 6:00 p.m. Sunday for inclusion in our weekly notebook.

