Sheriff Langley to Request Body Cameras for Officers in 2021 Budget

Putnam County Sheriff Robert Langley, Jr. will be requesting body cameras for officers as part of his 2021 budget request to the county Board of Legislators.

Langley said the Sheriff’s Department will be seeking to implement Axon Body Cameras, which are recognized by law enforcement agencies as the leader in the industry.

Langley noted the Sheriff’s Department has been using cameras in patrol cars for more than 20 years.

“This has increased documented evidence to aid in prosecution as well as decrease frivolous complaints,” Langley said of the body cameras. “The addition of body cameras will only enhance our Department and aid in documenting more evidence. I ask the residents of Putnam County to contact their legislators and urge their support of this budget request which is a great addition to policing and safety in our community.”

Langley maintained the implementation of body cameras will result in enhanced public trust; improved quality of evidence; reduction in the number of false complaints; decreased use of force; less litigation; and a safety mechanism for officers.