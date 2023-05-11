Sharma’s Integrity, Skills and Work Ethic Needed in Education

I am writing in support of Betsy Sharma’s candidacy for the Bedford Central School District Board of Education. I knew Betsy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, both in my capacity as high school principal at the American International School-Riyadh (AIS-R) and as the wife of the British ambassador.

Although Betsy’s daughters were students at the elementary school, I knew her well because of her active attendance at and participation in our parent discussion forums, learning sessions and her loyal support of all our community events. Betsy was interested in the why and the how of the educational programs offered at our school and the effect they had on learning. She was not interested solely in her own daughters, but in how reading programs, homework practices and procedures and other initiatives impacted all students. She was eager to understand the research that had gone into the selection and adoption of these programs and applied her keen intelligence to informing herself and other parents.

Betsy’s outstanding organizational abilities were evident both in the work she did in support of our school’s community events, but also her work for the Women’s Skills Bureau, which held its annual fundraising gala at the British embassy.

Betsy is a person of integrity who has a genuine interest in educational policies and practices. She is loyal, supportive and hardworking and inspired by a desire to give back to the community, which has been so central to the life and education of her daughters.

Yours sincerely,

Nancy, Lady Jenkins

AIS-R High School Principal 2014-2021

British Embassy Riyadh 2012-2015