Vote Auerbach in Chappaqua to Encourage Dads’ Involvement in Education

If everything else is equal, please consider voting for Matt Auerbach for the Chappaqua Board of Education because we must encourage male role models in this capacity. A child’s education is not only a mom’s job. Involvement of both parents, including dads, is the secret to the Chappaqua School District’s success and its strength. Balanced representation is a good starting point.

Ryan Kelsey may become the only male board member after June 30, if Matt is not elected. Ryan is urbane, approachable and a loving dad. His impassioned speech about his family and children at board meetings brings families and parents together. Matt has a different background, but he has the same good dad energy for his family and the community.

Matt grew up in Staten Island and went through public schools. One of the top issues for him is school safety. We need dads, as well as moms, on the school board to break down doors and ruffle feathers to proactively strengthen school security.

Matt is also supporting excellence in education by empowering educators, by providing Chappaqua students with as many pathways to success as possible no matter what their interests are and by preparing students to be critical thinkers.

Matt has a background in finance and will be able to provide more effective oversight over the school district’s finances and accounting. The New York State comptroller recently found that the district neglected to properly account for its fixed assets. Matt’s education and work background becomes useful for the board’s oversight role.

In short, if everything else is equal, please consider voting for Matt to encourage dads’ involvement in education.

Haibo Qiu

Chappaqua resident