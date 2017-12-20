Sex Abuse Victims Press Murphy to Back Longer Statute of Limitations

Childhood sex abuse survivors and their advocates last week pressured state Sen. Terrence Murphy (R-Yorktown) to support the Child Victims Act that would expand the criminal and civil statute of limitations so victims can seek justice.

New Yorkers Against Hidden Predators assembled outside Murphy’s district office in Shrub Oak on Dec. 13 in hopes that he can convince the senator to urge Majority Leader John Flanagan to release the bill out of committee for a vote.

“We are asking that the members of the Senate finally pass the Child Victims Act for the purpose of knowing where these predators are in the state of New York,” said Marci Hamilton, a leading expert on child sex abuse statutes of limitations. “Right now, the members who are blocking this bill are actually aiding and abetting child predators.”

Under the proposed bill, the criminal statute of limitations on sexual abuse offenses would be extended from five to 10 years and allow for civil lawsuits to be filed until the victim is 50 years old. Current law prohibits the filing of a suit after victims turn 23, Hamilton said.

The bill would also allow for a one-year window for anyone to file a civil claim regardless of age.

Sexual abuse victims and a few advocates have stepped up their effort to zero in on state senators that have not pledged support for the bill. During the past 14 years, the Child Victims Act has been approved in the Democratic-controlled Assembly five times, including before the end of the last session; however, it has never come to the Senate floor for a vote, said Steve Jimenez, a victim who participated in last week’s announcement.

Without the law, victims and advocates have argued they and others are barred from seeking justice because it can take years before a childhood victim has the courage to speak up.

“Gov. Cuomo has expressed the support of this bill but the Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan has continued to block this bill,” Jimenez said. “He has not allowed this bill to the floor for a vote. We need to know where Sen. Murphy stands on this because by not taking a stand on this bill, Sen. Murphy is protecting predators.”

A spokesman for Murphy released a statement, which reiterated the senator’s concerns regarding due process with the provision for the one-year unlimited look-back period to file civil litigation. However, he indicated his support for a bill that extends the statute of limitations.

“To the victims of childhood sexual abuse: we believe you,” Murphy’s statement read. “We support you. You’re not alone, and while you are dealing with something terrible, legislators are looking at solutions. You are trailblazers, and we are going to fight to lengthen the statute of limitations for the future to protect all New Yorkers.”

Bob Hoatson, co-founder of Road to Recovery, a New Jersey-based nonprofit organization that helps childhood sex abuse victims, was one member of the group who expressed dismay at how New York has among the weakest laws on the books in protecting the public, and children in particular, from predators.

He said approving the bill would shine a brighter light on the problem in New York, especially at a time where the issue of sexual abuse and harassment has gained extensive exposure.

“We’re looking to help people whose souls were murdered by predators to regain their lives,” Hoatson said. “So, we’re asking Sen. Murphy today to get off your duff and pass this bill.”

“This is obviously now a national issue and we’re looking to protect children especially, as well as women out there, from sexual predators,” said Richard Tollner, who is also a victim. “I can’t fathom a reason for any senator, let alone Sen. Murphy, to not meet to address this issue and serve his constituency by asking this to come to a vote and to ask Sen. Flanagan to call for a vote.”