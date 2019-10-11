Second Swastika Found at Pleasantville High School

A second swastika was discovered at Pleasantville High School Friday, a day after a student reported one had been drawn on the door of a bathroom stall.

In a correspondence with the school community, Principal Joseph Palumbo said that a student saw the second swastika etched onto the bottom of the kickplate of a door on the ground floor of the school. The area was secured after the report was made and Pleasantville police were notified.

Friday’s discovery occurred as school officials were meeting with various stakeholders about how to address Thursday’s incident. A student reported finding the first swastika drawn in pencil on a bathroom stall door after the school day had ended.

“The Pleasantville Union Free School District rejects this anti-Semitic message and all other symbols/language of hate as previously communicated in the letter that I sent out (Thursday) night,” Palumbo stated in a second letter to the community on Friday. “This discovery follows the call to action that I made to students in our building to come forward with information. I am grateful to these students and I encourage all to continue their efforts in our fight against hate.”

Pleasantville Police Lt. Jesse Wollman said Friday afternoon that school officials and the police department are working together. There was no new information to share and the investigation is ongoing, he said.

Palumbo said a town hall meeting for students has been scheduled for Tuesday when schools reopen. It will allow students and staff to share experiences, discuss ideas and provide students a chance to take on a leadership role.

He stressed parents talk with their children at home about the incidents and to encourage them to participate in Tuesday’s meeting.

“I am confident that our students will do excellent work which will add to the plans that we have in place with outside organizations,” he wrote.

The school is partnering with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the Holocaust and Human Rights Education Center (HHREC) to work with members of the school community, Palumbo reported Thursday night. The ADL is scheduled to hold leadership training for students later this month while faculty and staff members will receive anti-bias training in November.

District officials and law enforcement have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the Pleasantville Police Department at 914-769-1500.