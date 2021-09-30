Seal of Approval From Sleepy Hollow Tarrytown Chamber of Commerce

The Sleepy Hollow Tarrytown Chamber of Commerce took the somewhat unusual step of endorsing a political candidate last week when it announced that it will be supporting County Executive George Latimer in his re-election campaign.

Chamber Executive Director Stephanie Rodnick said Latimer’s administration has assisted the business community through unprecedented challenges.

“His steadfast leadership during COVID-19, his commitment to seeing us through it and his constant presence made it clear we must break our norms and endorse,” Rodnick said.