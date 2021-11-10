Scorrano Elected New Somers Supervisor with Win over Keegan

Republican Robert Scorrano was elected Somers supervisor on Election Day, defeating Democrat Stephanie Keegan, 3,668 to 2,412.

Scorrano will succeed Rick Morrissey, who announced in January he would not be seeking a fifth two-year term. The supervisor seat carries with it an annual salary of $109,233.

“It was an incredible night, thank you Somers. I am proud to be your next town supervisor. I look forward to serving our great town,” Scorrano stated.

Scorrano served on the Zoning Board of Appeals from 2015 to 2018 and is heavily involved in Somers Youth Sports as a coach.

After graduating from Hofstra University, he set his sights on a fast-paced career in the energy trading industry, trading for such companies as Allegheny and NRG Energy. His then shifted his career to insurance and financial services where he is currently Vice President, Employee Benefits for one of the largest insurance brokers in the U.S. Prior to that he worked for New York Life Insurance Company and Prudential Financial where he managed a team of successful financial advisors which he recruited, trained, and developed.

Keegan, who lives in Heritage Hills, is a former educator who also worked in the medical field. One of her three sons, Daniel, served in Afghanistan for 26 months. When he returned home, he struggled to get the care he needed. After a long struggle with PTSD and addiction, he died in 2016. Keegan has been carrying forward his legacy ever since.

She’s been to the State of the Union in Washington, D.C. as an honored guest, and spoken on panels with presidential candidates. She’s traveled the nation to tell Daniel’s story and deliver legislation that puts veterans first.

Last November, Keegan lost in her bid to unseat State Assemblyman Kevin Byrne.

“Well folks, after knocking nearly 1,300 doors, walking more than 200 miles for sidewalks, and doing my best to convince a historically Republican community that it might be time to look at Somers through a different lens the race has ended with a far different outcome than I had hoped for,” Keegan stated. “There are countless reasons for this disappointing ending, but that conversation is for another day. For now, let me say thank you to everyone who supported me and the amazing team I ran with. I will forever hold all the support we have received during this year in my heart, and I will live to fight another day! This election is over, but the effort to help is not over by a long shot! Be well my friends.”

Meanwhile, in the Town Board race for two available seats, GOP councilmen Anthony Cirieco (3,579) and William Faulkner (3,246) were reelected, beating Tom Newman (2,538) and Margaret DiLorenzo (2,436).