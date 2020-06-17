School Budgets Approved; Mt. Pleasant to Resume Counting Wednesday

Budgets were approved Tuesday night in districts that reported results and incumbents were re-elected in the area’s contested Board of Education races.

Many districts were slow in reporting results with all voting done through absentee ballots this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mount Pleasant Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kurtis Kotes announced late Tuesday night that the district had paused ballot counting at 10 p.m. Counting will resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday with the district expected to announce results between 12 and 2 p.m. At stake is the fate of Mount Pleasant’s $65.4 million budget and the Board of Education race featuring incumbents Laura Michalec Olszewski and Sara Beaty looking to retain their seats over challenger and former trustee Thomas McCabe.

Kotes did not provide an explanation why the results were delayed.

In Bedford, Chappaqua and Pleasantville, the budgets all passed easily.

Chappaqua Board of Education incumbents Jane Shepardson, the current president, and Trustee Victoria Tipp comfortably won re-election. Shepardson earned a second term by collecting 1,923 votes followed by Tipp with 1,743. Tipp will serve for a fourth term. They were followed by Deborah Smith (1,140), Jeffrey Mester (890) and Joshua Shapiro (534).

The $128.2 million budget in Chappaqua was approved 2,668-879.

Pleasantville Board of Education President Angela Vella was re-elected to serve a third term, picking up 1,379 votes, while Jill Grossman won the second seat with 1,224. John Vamossy (913) and Carmel Promisel (866) rounded out the results.

The $52.7 million budget was easily passed by voters, 1,828-468.

Voters approved Bedford’s $139.7 million budget by a 2,685-1,388 count. The two candidates on the ballot for the board election, Vice President Edward Reder and first-timer Alexandra White, ran unopposed.

Valhalla School District voters passed a $55.6 million budget, 881-390. Board incumbent Susan Martinez and first-time candidate Duane Smith were elected in an uncontested race.

All school budgets in Westchester districts that reported results Tuesday night were approved.