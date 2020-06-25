Ritz-Carlton Hotel in White Plains to Close for Renovations

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in White Plains will be closing for several months for major renovations and a “rebranding.”

Glacier Capital Partners, owners of the luxury hotel that was built by developer Louis R. Cappelli of Cappelli Enterprises and opened in 2007. revealed its plans Wednesday to emphasize the company’s long-term investment in the complex.

The multi-million dollar renovation is set to commence later this summer and will include a full redesign and reconstruction of the existing hotel in order to meet the changing demands of the future affluent travelers who will seek out full-service accommodations that are both contemporary and luxurious in look and feel.

When completed, the hotel will feature a redesigned lobby with a new lobby bar, lounge and a gourmet coffee bar, along with a chic renovation of all 146 rooms. A state-of-the-art gym, spa and pool is also planned. In addition, the ballroom and private event spaces will be reimagined and expanded to include a new bridal suite and seating capacity for 400 people.

The hotel, which has 216 employees, is projected to reopen early 2021 as part of Marriott International’s Autograph Collection brand.

“The announcement of a major reinvestment in this vitally important downtown property is welcome news not only for White Plains, but for Westchester County and the entire region,” said Marsha Gordon, President and CEO of the Business Council of Westchester. “Retaining a Five-Star rating as a Marriott International Autograph Collection hotel assures that the venue will continue to attract a wide-range of audiences and both social and business functions. There are numerous benefits to having a prestige property downtown including serving as an economic anchor, as well as creating opportunities for employment and the many businesses who provide goods and services to the hotel.”

The newly transformed property will join Marriott International’s Autograph Collection, which is a curated portfolio of unique independent hotels around the globe. The brand currently has 192 hotels in operation worldwide.

The Residences at The Ritz-Carlton, Westchester will remain under the management of The Ritz-Carlton, which will continue to provide luxury services and amenities to all of the residents in the 365-unit buildings. In tandem with the renovations at the hotel, the residences are also currently working with renowned designer Lisa Galano to renovate various aspects of the public spaces.