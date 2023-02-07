Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Richard Coschigano passed away peacefully on Jan. 31, surrounded by his loving family following a long illness. He was 83.

Coschigano was the youngest son born to Clara and Luciano Coschigano on Nov. 25, 1939, in Mount Vernon where he was raised and educated. He worked at various hospitals and healthcare settings as an X-ray technician and manager of the department at the time of his retirement in 2005 from Dobbs Ferry Hospital. He proudly served as a member of the Thornwood Volunteer Fire Department for 53 years, becoming a life member. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, Long Beach Island, being with his dogs, the annual July 4th party at his house and dancing the Lindy with his loving wife, Gloria.

It was in Yonkers that Rich met the love of his life, Gloria Depole, in 1957. They married and moved shortly after to Thornwood to raise their family. They were blessed to spend 62 happy years together. Rich was especially proud of his children, Lisa (Anthony) Pizzolla, Ricky and Jeff (Rori), and his grandchildren, Lauren, AJ, Robert Pizzolla, Joseph, Emma and Kathryn.

He was always there supporting his children and grandchildren in various sports, education and dance recitals. We always knew he was there and continues to be there in spirit. Everyone that knew him came to love him and knew him as Rich, Dad and finally PopPop, which he truly embraced.

Visitation was held at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville on Feb. 3. A funeral Mass was held on Feb. 4 at Our Lady of Pompeii Chapel in Pleasantville.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the ArchCare PACE program where Richard spent two happy years in their adult day program. Donations can be sent to ArchCare PACE Program, 115 Broadway, Dobbs Ferry, N.Y. 10522, Att. Ellen Glaskin, in memory of Richard Coschigano.