Thaddeus Piekos

Thaddeus J. Piekos passed away at his home in White Plains on Feb. 12. He was 101.

Born in Woonsocket, R.I., “Ted” served in World War II in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He graduated with undergraduate and master’s degrees from Columbia University, and later earned other graduate degrees in school administration and library science.

Ted had a long career in education, finishing as chairman of the Math Department at White Plains High School. He enjoyed the variety of life in New York, including town concerts, Broadway plays, museums, New York sports teams, a range of restaurants and ocean breezes. He could often be found with his friends at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church and Rooster’s Gedney Way Café. He enjoyed sharing time with his family on visits to Rhode Island, Florida and Bermuda.

Ted’s wife, Teresa (nee Irza), preceded him in death after over 60 years of marriage. He is survived by a sister, Joan Giard, or Narragansett, R.I.; daughters Jan Owens of Mount Pleasant, Wisc., Marilyn Woodside of York, Maine and Paula Piekos of White Plains; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in White Plains will be held Mar. 10 at 12:15 p.m. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Rhode Island.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in White Plains or the Veterans Memorial Museum in Woonsocket.

More details of Ted’s life can be found on the McMahon Funeral Home website at www.macmahonfuneralhome.com.