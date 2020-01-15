Reward Offered to Help in Yorktown Vandalism Investigation

New York State Crime Stoppers has posted a $2,500 cash reward for information that directly leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or individuals responsible for the recent widespread vandalism spree in Yorktown.

Yorktown Police Chief Robert Noble stated Friday on Facebook that the detective division is continuing to “tirelessly investigate” what were termed “hate crimes” on town and private property that startled town officials and residents on January 3 and 4.

“Yorktown remains a safe place to live, work, visit and raise a family. One overnight of vandalism while most of us slept doesn’t change that,” Noble stated. “Patrols have been increased. While we cannot comment on the investigation, please know that apprehending those responsible is our primary focus. Thank you to all in the community for your ‘tips’ and, most importantly, for your support throughout the week. Any information, however insignificant it may seem, could help.”

Noble stressed last week police were treating the incidents as hate crimes since several houses of worship were targeted, but noted no threats were made and no individuals were injured.

Four glass doors were shattered at the Yorktown Stage in the Albert Capellini Cultural and Community Center, a menorah was toppled at Veterans’ Field, nine windows were broken at John C. Hart Memorial Library in Shrub Oak, a 90-year-old stained glass window and other windows were destroyed at St. Patrick’s Old Stone Church in downtown Yorktown, windows were broken at the First Presbyterian Church and vandalism took place at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Mohegan Lake.

Following the incidents, Yorktown Police increased patrols near houses of worship, particularly in the area of synagogues.

Police have obtained a blurry photograph of what appears to be a four-door sedan leaving the scene near the library about midnight on January 4, but the license place of the vehicle is not visible.

The Yorktown Town Board passed a resolution last week officially condemning the violence following a private interfaith meeting with religious leaders.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan conducted 5:30 mass at St. Patrick’s Church Saturday to ease the fear of parishioners.

“Yesterday I visited Saint Patrick’s Old Stone Church in Yorktown, one of the sites of the recent vandalisms, with respected members of the community. These are attacks against places of light and hope in the community, but they will not deter us,” Dolan stated afterwards.

Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater commented on Dolan’s visit, saying, “We will not let the recent vandalism define our community. Working with our religious and community leaders, as well as the Yorktown Police Department, we will continue to reject all forms of hate. I truly appreciate Timothy Cardinal Dolan leading our community in worship this weekend and for his incredible support during this time.”

Yorktown Police have been receiving assistance from the FBI, State Police and Westchester County police agencies in their investigation. Anyone with any relevant information is asked to contact the Yorktown Police Department by phone at 914-962-4141 or by email info@yorktownpd.org.