Retro Fitness Suddenly Closes Doors at Cortlandt Location

The Retro Fitness gym on Route 6 in Cortlandt suddenly closed its doors Saturday, leaving members perplexed and about 50 workers unemployed.

Retro Fitness General Manager Jennifer Crowell-Evans alerted members Saturday night by email about the closure

“Attention members: Please note that effective immediately, this Retro Fitness location has permanently closed. Your membership will be automatically canceled with no further charges against your account. We appreciate your support over the years,” Crowell-Evans stated.

The announcement was also made on Facebook: “Dear Valued Members, it is with heavy hearts that we announce the permanent closing of Retro Fitness – Cortlandt Manor at 3006 Main Street, Cortlandt, NY 10567 effective Saturday 10/26/19. Your patronage has been greatly appreciated over the years. We wish you the best of luck in your continued journey to good health!”

Chris Spell, a Retro Fitness member for the last two years who used the facility to set a Guinness Book of World Record for the highest standing jump on July 28, said he wasn’t surprised when informed about the news.

“It was clear that the Cortlandt Manor (gym) was struggling for a while now. I wouldn’t say it was all because of Level Fitness, but more because of poor decisions and mismanagement,” he said.

Another member, Mike Crovetto of Cortlandt, said he was disappointed his workout facility, located near Kohl’s, was out of business.

“I’m sad to see this place leave. They were conveniently close to my house.,” he said. “Now I’m on the hunt for a new gym.”