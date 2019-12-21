Residents Safely Escape Thornwood Group Home Fire

A Thornwood group home sustained heavy damage from a fire Friday morning but there were no injuries to residents or staff.

The Thornwood Volunteer Fire Department received a call for a structure fire at the Lammers House at 1035 Broadway at 8:27 a.m., according to the department. The 1840s era structure is one of two residences owned and operated by A-HOME at the site, which provides affordable, permanent, supportive house to adults with disabilities and single-parent families in northern Westchester.

A-Home’s Executive Director Debbie Haglund said the seven residents were able to leave the house safely. The case manager and property responded quickly to the scene to insure the residents’ safety.

“We are so grateful to the Thornwood Fire Department volunteers, and the other fire companies, for their quick response and that all who reside at that house were able to exit the house promptly,” Haglund said. “We are working now to relocate the residents and help them get settled.”

She said the organization is also grateful to the Red Cross workers who helped residents and staff along with the other agencies who responded.

While the fire department was able to contain the blaze, there was significant damage to the Lammers House, which will require extensive repairs, Haglund said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

A-HOME’s Thornwood property consists of the Lammers House and the Diversified Cottage, which was not damaged. Both structures are shared, permanent housing for older adults, which contains a private bedroom for each resident. The common areas of the houses are shared, Haglund said.

Thornwood firefighters were assisted by the Pleasantville, Chappaqua, Briarcliff, North White Plains and Elmsford fire departments as well as the Valhalla and Ossining FAST squads and Pleasantville EMT.

Haglund said the organization will not be satisfied until each is resettled and safe.

“It’s great to be part of a community that is ready to lend a helping hand,” she said.