Residents Keep Close Eye on Verizon Antenna Plans in White Plains

Residents who are opposing the installation of cell wireless antennas in residential neighborhoods in White Plains are cautiously optimistic recent plans submitted by Verizon will be rejected.

A large group of residents appeared at the May 1 Common Council meeting to express their opposition to 11 applications turned in to the city by Verizon on March 22.

Twelve days later, the council voted to amend the city’s telecommunications ordinance regarding small wireless facilities following several years of lobbying from environmental advocates and residents.

The newly amended ordinance aims to enable wireless infrastructure in White Plains, while simultaneously protecting the public from adverse impacts. New provisions include setbacks from homes and schools.

In an April 19 e-mail to Verizon representatives, Stefania Mignone, commissioner of public works for White Plains, informed the company their applications were “incomplete” and asked for an updated certificate of insurance covering all the risks cited in the city’s municipal code.

Verizon is looking to install antennas at 292 West Post Rd.; 29 Byron Ave.; 49 Smith Ave.; 18 Walworth Terrace; 17 Osborn St.; 173 S. Broadway; 71 Davis Ave.; 28 Doyer Ave.; 2 Old Mamaroneck Rd.; 235 South Lexington Ave.; and 4 Chestnut Hill.

Ed Rosenberger, who has repeatedly denounced the proposal to site the antennas, said residents were feeling “relieved” upon learning of Mignone’s e-mail and that Verizon must comply with the terms of the new ordinance. However, the fight continues.

“We are being vigilant because we are not out of the woods yet,” he stated. “I think Verizon did this (submitted the applications) because they heard a new ordinance would be passed.”

In April when the council passed the ordinance, Common Council President Justin Brasch said. “Public health and safety are top priorities. These new regulations provide reasonable protections against the potential dangers linked with small cell wireless antennas.”

A few residents last week did support Verizon’s plans. Christopher McCann of Kenneth Road and Andy Grossman both maintained there was “no confirmed evidence” that cell antennas were hazardous to people’s health.