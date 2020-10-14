Residents Invited to Participate in Search of New Carmel Schools Superintendent

The Carmel Central School District Board of Education is seeking two community members to serve on the district’s Superintendent’s Search Confidential Interview Committee.

The district has identified three finalists for the superintendent position and interviews may begin the week of October 19. The committee is expected to interview each of the three candidates over three consecutive evenings. Committee members must commit to all three interviews.

Interviews will take place at Carmel High School. The exact date and time are to be determined. Community members will be selected by lottery. To qualify, a member must be a resident of the district and at least 18 years old. Any interested should visit the district website for more information. The deadline to submit is Friday, October 16 by 5 p.m.