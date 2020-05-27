Residents Are Urged to Shop Local as Region Starts to Reopen

In an effort to help small businesses reopen and recover from the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic shutdown, the Putnam County Economic Development Corporation (PCEDC) has formed an advisory committee of local small businesses to disseminate information and urge residents to support local merchants.

“This is a forum for small businesses to voice their concerns and share ideas that will help them to survive and prepare for a new economic reality,” said Kathleen Abels, President, PCEDC. “Since the pandemic shut down life as we once knew it, we have seen many small businesses suffer and worry about their ability to carry on. We implore county residents to stay loyal to Putnam’s businesses by continuing to Shop Putnam now and to hold on just a little longer until more area businesses are allowed to reopen.”

The PCEDC’s Small Business Advisory Committee represents a broad cross section of industries and business leaders from every corner of the county. Members include Tom Feighery, Fiddler’s Green Pub and Putnam County Project Manager; Bryan Kelly, AON Physical Therapy; Ed Galligan, Carmel Flower Shop; Chris DeBellis, Contractor & Assistant Town Code Enforcement Officer; Maria Quezada, Six Diamonds Tree Service and Landscaping; Brian Ledley, Ledley Food Service; Stephanie Tomlinson, Salon Uccelli; Kimball Gell, Dolly’s Restaurant at Garrison’s Landing; Nisim Sachakov, Limni & Mezzaluna Restaurants; Angela Briante, Briante Realty Group; and Emily Simoness, SPACE on Ryder Farm.

PCEDC Board members on the committee include Richard Weiss, CPA, Founder and Consultant Weiss Advisory Group, Margie Keith, retired Cornell Cooperative Extension Executive Director, Bob Zubrycki, Concertmaster for the American Symphony Orchestra and Walter Recher, SmallBall Marketing.

“Putnam County is one community, the same community that encompasses the heroes of the pandemic, such as health care workers, first responders, delivery people, sanitation and utility workers, grocers and other essential businesses that have continued to serve us at their own peril,” said PCEDC Board Chairman Daniel Leary, Esquire.

The mission of the PCEDC is to drive the economic vitality of Putnam County by working to attract appropriate new businesses, broaden the county’s tax base, retain and grow employment opportunities within the county and aid in the enhancement of the quality of life for residents.

“The counties in this region have worked hard to get to this stage. We stayed home, stayed safe and flattened the curve, and now we are eager to get back to business,” Putnam County Executive MaryEllen Odell said. “The businesses that will reopen will make safety their first priority. We want people working, and we also want to keep our communities safe.”

The PCEDC has posted on its website, putnamedc.org , ongoing COVID-19 Related Business Resources to assist businesses to stay abreast of opportunities and orders from the State and Federal Government. NYS Industry Re-Opening Guidelines, including mandatory practices, recommended best practices and templates for business safety plans, can be found on Forward New York at https://forward.ny.gov/industries-reopening-phase .

The PCEDC Small Business Advisory Committee will continue to meet during the coming months to promote Shop Putnam and to develop strategies to adjust to new trends.