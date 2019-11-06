Republicans Hold Majority on Carmel Town Board

Frank Lombardi and Robert Schanil easily won seats on the Carmel Town Board. Both Republicans garnered substantially more votes than Jean Hopper, the Democratic candidate.

Schanil received 3,746 votes and Lombardi 3,654. Hopper, new to the political arena, trailed with 2,199 votes.

Lombardi was Carmel’s former deputy supervisor for six years and councilman for two years, a seat he lost in 2017. In January 2019, Republican Councilmen John Lupinacci and Jonathan Schneider announced they would not seek re-election. The Putnam County Republican Committee nominated Lombardi and Schanil to run for the two seats.

Carmel resident Robert Schanil is a retired sergeant from the Harrison Police Department who campaigned to balance the town budget and to address environmental issues. Lombardi’s key election message was to keep taxes low and offer quality services to residents.